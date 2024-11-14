Heritage at risk: Seven sites threatened in Yorkshire even as six historic settings saved

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today, Historic England has revealed its Heritage at Risk Register - with seven new sites deemed to be at risk. But six more have also been saved across Yorkshire to see their futures secured.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England said it was "inspirational" to see communities come together.

“Heritage is so important to Yorkshire," he said. "It plays a vital role in our society and boosts the regional economy. Together, we can save our places and find new ways to enjoy the heritage that people value so much.”

Heritage at Risk. Calverley Old Hall, Calverley, Leeds. General view of the house from the south-east, showing the Great Hall on the right-hand side, the Chapel on the left and the Solar in-between. Historic England Archive

Yorkshire's heritage sector contributes £3.2bn to the region's economy, research suggests, employing 46,000 people and generating £1.7bn in visitor spend. Historic England's register, outlying a snapshot, is aimed at ensuring treasured settings can be protected.

In Yorkshire, there are now 524 entries on the At Risk register, including 102 listed buildings or scheduled monuments, 60 places of worship, 10 parks and gardens, and two battlefields.

Among seven new additions are Wakefield's Horbury Hall, and the stable block of North Yorkshire's Forcett Hall, both disused and deteriorating.

And at St John the Evangelist Church, in Sheffield, where it's height and stature is partly to blame for some of its challenges. Standing with a spire 58m tall, the historic building dating from 1887 is exposed to the elements and it is feared its uppermost walls could buckle without urgent action.

This year alone, six sites have been rescued in Yorkshire. More than £1m in grants has been awarded by Historic England to 10 sites, while local people, charities, owners and funders such as The National Lottery Heritage Fund have stepped in to help.

Here, sites include a section of wall at Fylingdales medieval deer park, Kexby Old Bridge at Catton, and Mirfield's Hopton Congregational Church.

One of the most prominent to be saved is Calverley's Old Hall, a Grade l listed house with a torturous past. It was here in April 1605 that William Calverley murdered two of his young sons, a crime for which he was pressed to death in York.

The building was divided into cottages after the Calverley family moved to Esholt Hall in 1700.

Added to the list by The Landmark Trust in 2016, it was able to attract grant funding from the Culture Recovery Fund, under Historic England, and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

With painstaking repairs, a remarkable chamber of wall paintings was discovered, and the building has reopened as holiday accommodation and a community space.

Dr Anna Keay, director of the Landmark Trust, said she was delighted to see the building removed from the register after nearly a decade. "Its inclusion on the Register played an important part in our fundraising campaign, which in turn enabled the Landmark Trust to transform this wonderful medieval building and give it a whole new lease of life.”

And Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said the register plays a “vital” role in preserving the nation’s rich history.

“The UK has an abundance of heritage sites across the country that attract tourists and provide jobs in local communities. Many of these are in desperate need of support,” he said.