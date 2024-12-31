A “celebratory cacophony” will pierce the air as dozens of vintage locomotives whistle in the 200th anniversary of the birth of modern railways.

More than 50 heritage railways in the UK and abroad – among them North Yorkshire Moors Railway – will rekindle the old railway tradition at 12 noon tomorrow (Jan 1) to signal the start of an action-packed year.

The Heritage Railway Association claims it will be the biggest railway heritage mass participation event ever with train engine horns at mainline stations sounding off at the appointed hour.

Railways in Holland, South Africa and Sierra Leone will join in, some with British-built locos.

The Royal train pulled by the Flying Scotsman, in celebration of its 100th anniversary, in North Yorkshire, as King Charles III travels to Pickering Heritage Railway Station, the southern terminus of the North Yorkshire Moors Railway, for a visit to Pickering in Yorkshire. Picture date: Monday June 12, 2023. Credit: Charlotte Graham/Daily Telegraph

2025 is the bicentenary of the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway, the first public railway authorised to use locomotives.

Starting in January, a wide variety of activities and events are being planned to celebrate rail’s remarkable past, its role today, and its importance in the future.

One of the highlights will be a special train that will travel over part of the original route from Shildon, and Stockton to Darlington on September 27, 200 years to the day that a steam-powered locomotive engine first set off, pulling wagons loaded with 450 to 600 excited passengers, and streaming with celebratory banners.

A spokesman from Railway 200 said: “People perhaps forget that railways are a British invention which shaped the world.

A new Azuma train alongside the Flying Scotsman locomotive at Darlington railway station

"Its influence and impact is akin to the internet in shaping lives, the economy, environment and our cultural landscape, with artists and painters taking inspiration.

"This is a partner led project and we’ve been doing a huge amount of engagement work. There’s been interest from India, the US, Australia, the Netherlands, Sierra Leone and South Africa.

"Partners are excited and enthused and are organising lots of events.”

The North York Moors Railway will launch a new 200 Trail, packed with activities. In May, one of their Pullman dining trains will launch a new menu to celebrate the historic milestone.

Train Number One, July 1925. A re-enactment of the first train journey, made by George Stephenson's 'Locomotion no 1' on the Stockton and Darlington Railway in 1825. (Photo by Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

On September 27 the Railway Touring Company is putting on a special train that will start at Carnforth, make its way eastwards diesel hauled via Hellifield to Skipton, with pick up points at Keighley, Leeds and York.

At York the train will be met by an historic steam locomotive for the journey north along the East Coast Main Line to Darlington, stopping for further passengers.

Other events include a talk on the locomotives and the works of Robert Stephenson and Company, from its inception in 1823 until its final days in 1964, which will be given at the Bar Convent in York on January 21.

A touring exhibition train, named ‘Inspiration’ will criss-cross Britain, creating a buzz at mainline stations, heritage railways and rail freight depots.

The train is being developed in partnership with the National Railway Museum, part of the Science Museum Group.