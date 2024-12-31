Heritage railways to send signal to begin celebration of 200 years of rail travel
More than 50 heritage railways in the UK and abroad – among them North Yorkshire Moors Railway – will rekindle the old railway tradition at 12 noon tomorrow (Jan 1) to signal the start of an action-packed year.
The Heritage Railway Association claims it will be the biggest railway heritage mass participation event ever with train engine horns at mainline stations sounding off at the appointed hour.
Railways in Holland, South Africa and Sierra Leone will join in, some with British-built locos.
2025 is the bicentenary of the opening of the Stockton & Darlington Railway, the first public railway authorised to use locomotives.
Starting in January, a wide variety of activities and events are being planned to celebrate rail’s remarkable past, its role today, and its importance in the future.
One of the highlights will be a special train that will travel over part of the original route from Shildon, and Stockton to Darlington on September 27, 200 years to the day that a steam-powered locomotive engine first set off, pulling wagons loaded with 450 to 600 excited passengers, and streaming with celebratory banners.
A spokesman from Railway 200 said: “People perhaps forget that railways are a British invention which shaped the world.
"Its influence and impact is akin to the internet in shaping lives, the economy, environment and our cultural landscape, with artists and painters taking inspiration.
"This is a partner led project and we’ve been doing a huge amount of engagement work. There’s been interest from India, the US, Australia, the Netherlands, Sierra Leone and South Africa.
"Partners are excited and enthused and are organising lots of events.”
The North York Moors Railway will launch a new 200 Trail, packed with activities. In May, one of their Pullman dining trains will launch a new menu to celebrate the historic milestone.
On September 27 the Railway Touring Company is putting on a special train that will start at Carnforth, make its way eastwards diesel hauled via Hellifield to Skipton, with pick up points at Keighley, Leeds and York.
At York the train will be met by an historic steam locomotive for the journey north along the East Coast Main Line to Darlington, stopping for further passengers.
Other events include a talk on the locomotives and the works of Robert Stephenson and Company, from its inception in 1823 until its final days in 1964, which will be given at the Bar Convent in York on January 21.
A touring exhibition train, named ‘Inspiration’ will criss-cross Britain, creating a buzz at mainline stations, heritage railways and rail freight depots.
The train is being developed in partnership with the National Railway Museum, part of the Science Museum Group.
At least 400,000 people, including school groups and families, are expected to visit.
