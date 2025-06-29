Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People wanting to excavate the stone took out short leases though, for a time, the Corporation retained the right to obtain the material for their own uses.

During the early 18th century, there were improvements which made the River Don navigable as far as Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This resulted in a wharf being made at Hexthorpe and it provided much needed transportation for the stone.

Hexthorpe Flatts The Dell. Peter Tuffrey collection

But competition existed further west along the river at Sprotbrough, Levitt Hagg and Conisbrough where better quality stone was available.

By the late 18th century, land occupied by the quarrying exploits was known as Hexthorpe Flatts. Lack of income from quarrying at the Flatts caused the Corporation to look at another use for the area.

A minute from a meeting held on January 11, 1850 recorded the following: ‘It was ordered that the Hexthorpe Flatts be reserved in the hands of the Town Council for the purpose of laying out and planting as a public pleasure ground’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps this was quite forward thinking of the Corporation. Historian and historical consultant Dr Katy Layton-Jones in an article from 2018 mentions that before the 1840s there were no public parks in Britain.

Hexthorpe Flatts, The childrens corner. Peter Tuffrey collection

But as towns encroached on surrounding fields, people became increasingly divorced from the natural world and the writer added: ‘Campaigners and politicians such as Edwin Chadwick and Robert Peel perceived the negative implications of this process, prompting them to champion the creation of green spaces for the benefit of all’.

Aiming high with their ambitions, Doncaster Corporation invited none other than English gardener, architect and engineer, Robert Paxton to assess the Hexthorpe Flatts situation.

Paxton had worked at Chiswick Gardens before being employed by the Duke of Devonshire as head gardener at Chatsworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst there, he designed gardens, fountains, a model village and an arboretum. He also built a structure known as the Great Conservatory as well as a lily house.

Hexthorpe Flatts Burtons Bohemians. Peter Tuffrey collection

One newspaper from Saturday April 20, 1850 said: ‘On Friday week, Joseph Paxton, Esq, visited Doncaster, for the purpose of meeting the Mayor and Corporation, in reference to laying out Hexthorpe Flatts as a public pleasure ground…

‘Its admirable site, the salubrity of the limestone air, its contiguity to the River Don, being situated in fact on its very banks, were points much dwelt upon by the visitors.’

Unfortunately, Paxton never produced any ideas for the development of Hexthorpe Flatts. Maybe he was too busy, for in May of the following year fame came with his involvement with the Great Exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His designs were an enormous success and he was knighted by Queen Victoria in October of that year.

Hexthorpe Flatts Bowling Green. Peter Tuffrey collection

During the remaining years of the 19th century, Hexthorpe, once a rural area, was to see much house building that would be occupied by railway workers and their families.

In 1853 the Great Northern Railway Company established locomotive, carriage and wagon building and repair facilities in Hexthorpe. Other railway companies also took root in the vicinity.

By the turn of the century, the Corporation was looking once more at developing leisure facilities for its inhabitants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On August 7, 1896, the Sheffield Evening Telegraph said that Doncaster Corporation had spent a substantial sum upon making Sandall Beat on the eastern side of the town into a pleasure ground for the public.

Band concerts were held there in the summer and proved popular.

Buoyed with the success of that venture, the Sandall Beat Council committee visited Hexthorpe Flatts in June 1902 and put forward a proposal for the area.

Hexthorpe Flatts boats for hire. Peter Tuffrey collection

Two hundred and fifty pounds was to be spent on sloping the quarry walls, making a tea house, building a bandstand, providing toilets and planting willows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area enjoyed immediate success and was helped by Doncaster Corporation introducing an electric tramway system.

Trams on the Doncaster to Hexthorpe route had their outer terminus near the Flatts enabling people to travel easily for their enjoyment.

As the leisure ground backed westwards on to the River Don, boats were made available for hire. A Mrs H. Anderson was the first to offer a service and she operated from a floating office at the waterside.

Sadly, over the next few years there were a few tales of drownings and suicides in the river near the Hexthorpe Flatts. One tragic story from even told of a man taking his own life within the Flatts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hitting the news regularly were reports of events taking place there as well as details of visiting organisations and performers.

Following performances by the highly regarded, Burton Bohemian Pierrots in September 2, 1907, one of the artistes, Miss Dorrie, missed from the pavilion a dress skirt and two pairs of ladies’ shoes, value 35s.

After giving information to the police, she went to a second-hand clothes store in the town and found the articles there. A labourer was responsible for the theft and committed to prison for a month.

During November 1927, R. Ewart Rhodes, a Ministry of Health inspector, held an inquiry at the Doncaster Mansion House into the application of the Corporation for sanction to borrow £6,500 for improvements at Hexthorpe Flatts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was for ‘the provision of a bandstand, a café, tea gardens, bowling green, hard tennis court, etc’.

By the late 1920s, Hexthorpe Flatts became officially known as a park. An area created called the Dell within a quarry north of the main path was a spectacular addition.

A highlight in September 1933 occurred when the Dell was illuminated, a local newspaper recalling the start of the event: ‘The illuminations were to be switched on and the musical and dancing programme commenced at 8 o’clock; yet when the gates of the Dell were opened at half past six there was an enormous queue waiting for admission’.

It was estimated that there were about 7,000 people in the Dell itself and at least as many more at various vantage points in the Flatts catching what glimpses they could of the pretty scene below.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dell was said to look very attractive with multi-coloured strips of fairy lights following the winding paths, and framing the bandstand structure, and powerful floodlights here and there.

In 1938, there were open air performances of Doncaster Parks Operatic and Dramatic Society in The Dell. They were staged from July 18 to August 6.

The Yorkshire Post of October 29, 1943 announced that a flotilla of 37 rowing boats was dispersed by auction on that day at Hexthorpe Flatts.

The owner Mrs Ottley had to sell them because Doncaster Corporation acquired the boathouse for other purposes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the cessation of hostilities, crowds gradually returned to Hexthorpe Flatts. Tenders were invited from caterers for the tenancy of The Dell Café in March 1945.

An account from September 15, 1951 said that the fame of Doncaster’s illuminations in the Dell, the ‘garden quarry’ at Hexthorpe Flatts is spreading.

It then added: ‘More than 67,000 people have so far paid to view, 16,514 of them children.’

Today parks and greenspaces provide a vital role in society offering benefits for health and wellbeing. There are estimated to be more than 27,000 of these across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They facilitate space for all communities to interact, make new connections and share ideas and culture. At Hexthorpe Flatts, the park has a wide range of things to see and do.

Amongst them are: places to play, including toddler and junior play areas; lots of sports and exercise facilities; a skate park; BMX track; tennis courts and a basketball post; the borough’s only public aviary; cultural landmarks including a public sculpture/memorial and bandstand.

The Doncaster Rowing Club is based at Hexthorpe Park and caters for all ages.

Hexthorpe Park was honoured at the Keep Britain Tidy Network Awards in January 2025 for ‘Green Space Innovation’.

The area was also runner up at Green Flag ‘Best of the Best Awards’ for ‘Best Initiative to Engage and Increase Use of Parks by Women and Girls’.