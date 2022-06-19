The pagoda on the lake at the Himalayan Garden

Open to visitors for only part of the year, this stunning garden, plant nursery and sculpture park near Ripon welcomes families and dogs.

Where is the Himalayan Garden?

In the village of Grewelthorpe, between Ripon and Bedale. It is privately owned by the Roberts family and managed by a charitable trust.

The garden also includes a sculpture trail

When is it open?

The gardens opened for the season on the May Day Bank Holiday weekend and will be open until July 14, every day except Mondays. Then they take a summer break before re-opening during the autumn from October 5 - November 3. Opening hours are 10am-4pm.

What are the gardens like?

The 45-acre site includes three lakes, woodlands, an arboretum, a Himalayan shelter, pagoda, summerhouse, decorative bridges and chairs carved from giant redwoods. The gardens contain the north's largest collection of rhododendrons, azaleas and magnolias. There are nearly 20,000 plants in total.

A view of the gardens

What about the sculpture trail?

The gardens are arranged around 80 contemporary sculptures, some by local artists.

Is there a cafe?

The tearoom is inside a log cabin and serves hot drinks, lunches, snacks and cakes. There's also a plant shop.

Is there anything for children to do?

There's a woodland playground.

Dogs are welcome if kept on a lead.

How much is admission?