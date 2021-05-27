Historic Calder Valley viaduct designed by railway pioneer George Stephenson restored to former glory

Gauxholme viaduct in Todmorden after its restoration

Network Rail has now removed scaffolding to reveal the repainted and repaired Grade II listed Gauxholme viaduct in Todmorden.

The essential maintenance to the 1840-built structure was completed as part of a £3.7m Great North Rail Project investment.

Before and after photos show how the important piece of railway heritage has been brought back to its Victorian splendour.

Gauxholme viaduct in Todmorden before the work began

As part of the same investment, nearby Taylors bridge, which carries the railway over Rose Bank Road near Todmorden station, has been completely reconstructed.

Kathryn Berry, scheme project manager for Network Rail, said: “It’s extremely satisfying to finally unwrap this iconic structure from the scaffolding and reveal Gauxholme viaduct once again in all its Victorian glory."

She added that alongside the work to Taylors bridge, this is a "major investment" for Todmorden to improve railway journeys in the Calder Valley.

Craig Whittaker, MP for Calder Valley, said: "I am delighted that restoration work on the Grade II listed Gauxholme viaduct in Todmorden has now been completed to its former glory, something which George Stephenson would be very proud of.

"I am incredibly grateful to the team who have completed the work to a high standard. Even in the rain, the structure now looks magnificent."