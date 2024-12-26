A 19th-century kiln, a 90-year-old former cinema, and several historic farm buildings are among six assets in Rotherham that have recently been added to the list of ‘at risk’ heritage sites.

Each asset is categorized based on its condition, from Category A, which is a structure at ‘immediate risk of further deterioration’ to Category F, where repairs are already in progress.

Among the new entries is Highfield Farm in Hoober, a Grade II listed building that has been placed in category C, and deemed to be in ‘poor’ condition.

Highfield Farm, dating from 1750 to 1855, is a historic farm complex featuring a farmhouse, stable, threshing barn, and more. Built for the second Marquis of Rockingham and later for the Fitzwilliam family, it represents Rotherham’s rural heritage.

Similarly, the Grade Two listed Beech House on Melton High Street, has been classified as Poor (Category C), with repairs required.

The Former Regal Cinema at 60 Corporation Street in Rotherham Town Centre has also been added to the register in Fair (Category C) condition.

The cinema was granted Grade II listed status following a successful campaign to protect the 90-year-old building in 2021.

A bottle kiln in Swinton, built in 1815, has also been added to the list of ‘at risk’ heritage sites. The Rockingham, or Waterloo kiln, named in commemoration of the Battle of Waterloo, is the principal surviving feature of the Rockingham Porcelain Factory, which was financed by the Earl Fitzwilliam. The kiln was also named after his uncle, the Marquis of Rockingham.

The gate piers and linking walls located on Doncaster Road, Rotherham, have also been added to the ‘at risk’ register. Likely constructed around 1786 by renowned architect John Carr for Joseph Walker, these historic features are contemporary with the now-demolished Eastwood House.

Lastly, 12 Wellgate in Rotherham, a Grade II listed building, has been categorized as Fair (Category E).

However, several assets have been removed from the register, thanks to diligent conservation works.

Iconic buildings like Firbeck Hall, Keppel’s Column, and the Camellia House at Wentworth Woodhouse have all been removed from the at-risk register after extensive efforts by Historic England, developers, and the council, and work continues at Wentworth Woodhouse with the stable block and house expected to be taken off the register soon.