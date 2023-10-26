Historic England experts will attempt to date and identify a wooden ship’s hull which has washed up on the north-east coast in the aftermath of Storm Babet.

The wreckage has beached at Marske Sands, near Redcar, and proved a popular spectacle with local people.

Its construction suggests a vessel from the 18th or early 19th centuries, and speculation is rife that the materials have come from the Esk, a Whitby whaling ship that ran aground in a gale off Marske while returning from Greenland in 1826, with the loss of more than 20 sailors.

The Esk had completed many successful whaling voyages before it sank, and at one point was captained by famous Arctic explorer William Scoresby’s son, also William. Many of the crew came from the Shetland Isles, a port of call on both legs of a journey to the whaling grounds in the far north, but most lived in Whitby.

It loss was said to herald the end of the whaling industry that Whitby was famous for in the Georgian age. Scoresby, by then a church minister, conducted a memorial service for the crew at St Mary’s Church attended by over 3,000 people. The doomed vessel had only been carrying four whale carcasses, and had had mixed seasons since it was launched.

However, Historic England has cautioned that there is no firm evidence that the hull is the Esk’s, as the seas around the Tees Estuary are the resting place for hundreds of wrecks, including at least 20 from the era when vessels were still predominantly made from timber. The Esk was built in 1813.