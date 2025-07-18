Historic obelisk stands on site of England's bloodiest battle, near York

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 2nd July 1644, 18,000 Royalist soldiers assembled to try and break the prolonged siege of York and thus prevent the fall of an important stronghold and effectively the loss of the north of England. They were met by at least 28,000 Parliamentarians, including an Eastern Association cavalry commanded by Oliver Cromwell.

The battlefield was, as now, mostly arable land. There was also an area of boggy moorland with patches of heather and gorse. The Royalist troops were ranged across the north side of the lane, the Parliamentarians facing them from the south side. Hostilities began around seven in the evening with a sudden attack on Royalist lines. The battle raged through the ensuing twilight and then into darkness, and by midnight, 4,000 Royalists lay dead and 1,500 had been taken prisoner. On the Parliamentarian side, 200-300 soldiers were killed. Casualties still lie in their mass grave.

After their defeat, the Royalists abandoned the north of England, sealing Cromwell’s reputation as a great commander, which would later see him rise to become head of state with the title Lord Protector.