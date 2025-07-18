Historic obelisk stands on site of England's bloodiest battle, near York

Next to a country lane between the villages of Tockwith and Long Marston, five miles west of York, a 68ft high obelisk marks the location of the largest battle ever fought on English soil. The lane runs right through the centre of the battlefield, allowing visitors to view the terrain on which at least 4,300 men were killed in a decisive engagement of the first English Civil War.
By Roger Ratcliffe
Published 19th Jul 2025, 00:00 BST

On 2nd July 1644, 18,000 Royalist soldiers assembled to try and break the prolonged siege of York and thus prevent the fall of an important stronghold and effectively the loss of the north of England. They were met by at least 28,000 Parliamentarians, including an Eastern Association cavalry commanded by Oliver Cromwell.

The battlefield was, as now, mostly arable land. There was also an area of boggy moorland with patches of heather and gorse. The Royalist troops were ranged across the north side of the lane, the Parliamentarians facing them from the south side. Hostilities began around seven in the evening with a sudden attack on Royalist lines. The battle raged through the ensuing twilight and then into darkness, and by midnight, 4,000 Royalists lay dead and 1,500 had been taken prisoner. On the Parliamentarian side, 200-300 soldiers were killed. Casualties still lie in their mass grave.

After their defeat, the Royalists abandoned the north of England, sealing Cromwell’s reputation as a great commander, which would later see him rise to become head of state with the title Lord Protector.

The site is said to be one of England’s best preserved battlefields.

