Historic warehouse built by family who made the FA Cup to be turned into flats

Plans to convert 28-32 Canal Road, in Bradford, into apartments date back to to 2015, and despite the proposals receiving the backing of the council, the building remains derelict.
The original proposal was to convert much of the existing building into flats, demolish a shed area in the centre and replace it with a new build section.
It would have created 74 flats.
Late last year Charles Bambage of the Canal 30 Apartment Company applied to change these plans, reducing the number of flats to 70, with studio flats being replaced by larger apartments, and changes to the planned new facade.
These changes have now been approved by planning officers.
The four storey property, which is in the city’s Cathedral District Conservation Area, was built in 1884 by the Fattorini family who became famous for providing jewellery to the Queen and other esteemed clients, as well as creating the design for the FA Cup.