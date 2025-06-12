Historic Yorkshire church could be partially demolished to make way for new homes

A historic church could soon be transformed into new homes, with part of it set to be demolished.

Sitting between Station Road and Carr Lane is Slaithwaite Methodist Church, which closed its doors for good last year.

Now, plans submitted by Noord Developments Ltd seek to transform the church into seven new homes and are awaiting a decision from Kirklees Council.

The original chapel was constructed in 1870/71, with an extension to house a Sunday school later built in the 1920s. Part of this later rear extension, facing Station Road, is set to be bulldozed to make way for the development.

A view of Slaithwaite Methodist Church. Credit: Noord Developments Ltd

Despite its age and prominence, the building is not listed, though it does sit within the Slaithwaite Conservation Area. All town centre amenities are said to be within a five minute walking distance.

Under the plans, six of the properties will be two-bedroomed apartments, and one will be a two-bedroomed town house. To accommodate the units, the first floor of the main chapel will be lowered, with an additional floor inserted above.

The applicant says there would be “minimal interventions” if the proposals get the go-ahead, though existing windows would be replaced, stairs taken out and replaced, and pews, raised platforms and the organ removed from the first floor.

A supporting document on behalf of the applicant concludes: “The Methodist Church is a significant heritage asset within Slaithwaite town centre. The proposals to convert The Church to residential use, will secure the long term future of the building.

“The proposed area of demolition to enable the scheme, is considered to have a primarily neutral or less than substantial heritage impact and will allow for 7 new homes to be located at the heart of Slaithwaite”