Historic Yorkshire pub to be turned into house - including transforming the mens' into a study

East Riding Council has received an application which propose converting the Hope & Anchor pub, off Blacktoft Lane, Blacktoft, near Goole, into a private home.

The kitchen which currently serves patrons would instead feed homeowners and they would dine privately in the gastropub - an area once set aside for customers.

The plans come as the pub has also been put up for sale on Rightmove for offers in the region of £325,000.

The Hope & Anchor pub, near Goole

Its listing from estate agents Everard Cole Ltd state that it is thought to date back to 1829 and that it sits on the banks of the River Ouse.

The listing states: “The Hope & Anchor is a two and single storey detached property of painted and rendered elevations beneath pitched tiled and flat roofs.

“The property has been completely refurbished by our clients to an impressively high standard with the immaculately appointed ground floor trading areas briefly comprising an entrance hall.

“It leads to the Lounge Bar with timber bar servery, part-tiled floor, beamed ceiling, upholstered perimeter and freestanding seating and access to a conservatory with seating for approximately 24 covers and a tiled roof.

“The property also benefits from an impressive, fully equipped commercial kitchen built in 2010 with wash-up area, waitress/prep area, walk in cold room and freezer store, staff W.C and laundry area.

“The domestic accommodation is in excellent condition, located over the first floor and briefly comprises a lounge, kitchen-diner, three double bedrooms and a bathroom.”

The listing goes on to state that the pub features 0.5ha of land, including a gravel parking space. The number of parking spaces would be cut from 30 to four if conversion plans are approved.

It also includes a rear tarmacked terrace and a beer garden which is currently rented for around £80 a year. The venue is currently mainly a gastropub serving diners but its bar has seating for drinkers.

The reasons for selling the pub or for converting it are not stated in the listing or the application. Council planning records show it has undergone a number of extensions since 2000, including adding its conservatory and kitchen.