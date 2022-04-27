One of the Wakefield area's finest homes is for sale. The grand Grade II* listed Georgian house has six bedrooms and is set in 1.5 acres of grounds in sought-after Heath, known locally as "The village of mansions".

The Dower House, on the market with Dacre, Son & Hartley for £1.25m, was built in the 1740s and was designed by renowned Yorkshire architect, John Carr, who is best known for his work on Harewood House. The stunning property is full of period features, including wood flooring, shutters to the principal rooms, an original John Carr designed oak staircase, a period chandelier and intricate hand carvings on the oak panelling. There is also a listed ha-ha surrounding part of the grounds and an original ice house.

On the ground floor, the impressive formal dining room has an open fireplace with stone surround and hearth and the fabulous, angled oak staircase leading to the galleried landing. The spacious sitting room has an Adam style fireplace and original timber flooring, connecting to the equally spacious drawing room. Complementing and contrasting with these two large rooms is a cosy snug.

The large breakfast kitchen provides access to a private kitchen courtyard and has fitted cabinetry, granite worktops and a centre island, complete with gas Aga and integrated appliances. The first floor can be accessed by two separate staircases, one of which opens up to a galleried landing, and offers six bedrooms. Four of these have en-suite facilities via clever Jack and Jill arrangements. The second floor is currently separated into four additional rooms, that offer lots of potential to create additional living space, and there is a private roof terrace. The property also benefits from extensive cellar space, a courtyard parking area, garage and stable block.

Gavin Townsend, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Morley office, said: ““The hugely impressive, south-facing house enjoys views over Heath common and sits in the heart of the village, which is less than 10-minutes from the M1." Contact Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Morley office on 0113 322 6333 or visit www.dacres.co.uk.

1. Period Splendour Renowned architect John Carr designed the oak staircase. The entrance hall also features a period chandelier and intricate hand carvings to the oak panelling.

2. The impressive formal dining room with original fireplace is filled with light thanks to the generously sized Georgian windows.

3. Different view The dining room leads to the staircase hall enhancing the sense of space

4. Carved reminders The intricate hand carvings are a reminder of the care and craftsmanship that went into creating this property