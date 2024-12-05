A new dawn rises for a fourth warship to be dubbed 'Shiny Sheff' in tribute to the city of steel from which it claims its name.

There have been three Royal Navy warships named HMS Sheffield, adopted by the South Yorkshire city. Now the first steel has been cut, watched by surviving veterans from one of the most famous names in recent naval history.

One of the ships to bear this name was tragically sunk in the Falklands War in May 1982, and a memorial backed by Sheffield benefactors was launched on its 40th anniversary.

HMS Sheffield Association chairman Steve ‘Paddy’ Carbery served in the frigate, and is now overseeing some of its engineering. He is in no doubt the people of Sheffield will embrace the new ship as they did her predecessors.

“The people of Sheffield have always been fiercely proud of their links with the Senior Service and would turn out in significant numbers to greet and cheer on the many sailors who were lucky enough to march through the streets when the Freedom of the City was bestowed upon them,” he said.

“The steel cutting event marks another significant milestone in the Type 26 programme and is a very proud day for all those involved, particularly the members of the association, many of whom served in the Shiny Sheff on that fateful day in May ’82.”

The first HMS Sheffield, dated 1936, saw service in the Second World War and was one of the pursuit ships that tracked down the German battleship Bismarck.

The second, from 1971, was famously damaged by Argentinian forces in the Falklands on May 4, 1982, and sank in heavy seas while being towed some days later. Her wreckage is now a war grave, with 20 crew members killed and scores more seriously injured.

The last ship to bear this name, dated 1986, was sold to the Chilean Navy only in 2003.

All three are said to have carried fixtures and fittings made in Sheffield, famous for its stainless steel, leading to their nickname as the "Shiny Sheff".

Now the new one, under construction in Glasgow, is to be the Navy's fifth Type 26 and one of the world’s most advanced warships. Her role, when she enters service next decade, will be to protect aircraft carriers at sea and submarines carrying the nation’s nuclear deterrent. She also holds the capacity to react for disaster relief.

Apprentices at BAE Systems Govan site set to work with welding torches to mold the first plates of steel, as dignitaries gathered to mark the moment.

Simon Lister, from BAE Systems, said: "This is a proud moment for our talented teams across the UK who play their part in the design and construction of these important vessels.