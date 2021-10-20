The funnel badge, an oversized version of the ship’s badge, survived when HMS York, a Type 42 Destroyer, was decommissioned in 2012 before being scrapped in 2015, following 30 years of service in the Royal Navy.

This piece of naval history was gifted to the city by Royal Navy Commodore and Naval Regional Commander for Northern England and Isle of Man, Phil Waterhouse ADC, at an event at the council’s West Offices on Tuesday, October 19.

Mr Waterhouse said: “The city and region are very special places for the Royal Navy, not least in the provision of its own ship, HMS Dragon, and her predecessor, HMS York.

“Predominantly it’s a special place because of its unrelenting support for the armed forces in general, but the Royal Navy and the Royal Marines, from my particular perspective.”

The ship, dubbed the Royal Navy’s fastest Destroyer when it was launched in 1982, was awarded the Freedom of York in 1991.

Mr Waterhouse added: “HMS Dragon and HMS York have both benefited from being York and by extension Yorkshire’s, ship. York in particular benefited from the desire of Yorkshire men and women of the Royal Navy wanting to serve in their county ship.

“With such linkages it is now entirely appropriate that the Royal Navy hand over these badges as a reminder to the people of York of their proud and lasting support for the Royal Navy.

“As a Yorkshireman I could not be more proud or humbled to be passing them to you.”

Council leader Keith Aspden said York had “always had a really strong connection to the armed forces.”

He added: “We hope that staff, visitors, and all the people who use this space for meetings will be able to see the city’s connection to HMS York.”