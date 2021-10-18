Picture Post: Fountains Abbey to be bathed in colour and light

Hazel Shepherd dances with a torch at Fountains Abbey, illuminated for the public to visit on weekend evenings throughout October. Picture Tony Johnson

Visitors are invited to wander through the glowing ruins, under shadowed archways as the night sky falls over the abbey.

You can grab a torch and chase or dance through the shadows as you experience the abbey like never before.

Between 7pm and 8pm haunting choral music will ring through the cellarium as darkness falls.

Stop by Mill Yard across from the abbey and fill those rumbling tummies with some delicious local treats.

You will be able to choose from Pie and Tap, Toast of Harrogate and Posh Dogs.

Fountains Abbey, a medieval ruin and World Heritage Site, was first founded in 1132 by 13 Benedictine monks from St Mary’s in York.

It was abruptly closed in 1539 under Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries, with monks issued a pension.

Later sold by the Crown, it remained in private hands until the 1960s when it passed into council control, and was eventually bought by the National Trust in 1983 and opened up to a wider audience.

Today, it is a popular visitor attraction, with some of the floodlit events having proven so sought after they are already sold out.

Each coming Saturday through October and Friday October 22 and 29 the abbey will be lit up at nightfall, with pre-booking required to take part.

Among the choirs taking part with promise of cellarium song are the Daytones Barbershop Harmony Chorus, Fisher Singers, and Benedict Biscop Gregorian Choir.

Also in attendance over coming dates will be choristers from the Ripon Trinity Singers, and the Cononley Singers, as well as Saddleworth Male Voice Choir and Cantabile Chamber Choir, adding a haunting chorus to the floodlit spectacle as autumn takes hold.

To book a place visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events