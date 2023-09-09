Holgate Windmill, York: Amazing photos show what the inside of Yorkshire’s 18th century tower mill looks like as it prepares for open days ahead of York heritage event
The tower mill has been restored to working order and is five storeys tall with a meal floor, stones floor, bin floor, dust floor and cap.
Holgate Windmill was first built in 1771 and originally had a black ogee cap since 1939, a white cap which was winded by a fantail. A fantail is a small windmill mounted at right angles to the sails, at the back of the windmill and which turns the cap automatically to bring it into the direction of the wind.
The mill drove four pairs of millstones; three pairs of French Burrs and one pair of Peaks.
Holgate’s first builder and first miller was George Waud and by October 1770, he was living in the mill house with his family.
In 2001, the Holgate Windmill Preservation Society was established and through the dedication of its volunteers, the mill is now working again.