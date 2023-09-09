All Sections
Holgate Windmill, York: Amazing photos show what the inside of Yorkshire’s 18th century tower mill looks like as it prepares for open days ahead of York heritage event

Holgate Windmill is Yorkshire’s only remaining and working wind-powered mill still producing flour and was first built in the late 18th century - we have taken a look inside York’s historic landmark.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 9th Sep 2023, 13:15 BST

The tower mill has been restored to working order and is five storeys tall with a meal floor, stones floor, bin floor, dust floor and cap.

Holgate Windmill was first built in 1771 and originally had a black ogee cap since 1939, a white cap which was winded by a fantail. A fantail is a small windmill mounted at right angles to the sails, at the back of the windmill and which turns the cap automatically to bring it into the direction of the wind.

The mill drove four pairs of millstones; three pairs of French Burrs and one pair of Peaks.

Holgate’s first builder and first miller was George Waud and by October 1770, he was living in the mill house with his family.

In 2001, the Holgate Windmill Preservation Society was established and through the dedication of its volunteers, the mill is now working again.

Ulla Wilberg, one of the volunteers at Holgate Windmill, standing outside the mill.

1. Holgate Windmill

Ulla Wilberg, one of the volunteers at Holgate Windmill, standing outside the mill. Photo: James Hardisty

Chris Tippin, one of the volunteers at Holgate Windmill, standing next to the break wheel in the cap of the mill.

2. Inside Holgate Windmill

Chris Tippin, one of the volunteers at Holgate Windmill, standing next to the break wheel in the cap of the mill. Photo: James Hardisty

Chris Tippin taking a look at the break wheel just below the cap of the mill.

3. Inside Holgate Windmill

Chris Tippin taking a look at the break wheel just below the cap of the mill. Photo: James Hardisty

Jenny Hartland, Head of Milling at Holgate Mill, Ulla Wilberg and Chris Tippin.

4. Inside Holgate Windmill

Jenny Hartland, Head of Milling at Holgate Mill, Ulla Wilberg and Chris Tippin. Photo: James Hardisty

Related topics:YorkshireYork