A glorious fiesta filled with bunting and cheer has brought street parties and communities together in a sea of red, white and blue.

All across Yorkshire there have been hundreds if not thousands of get-togethers, picnics and parties, with many marking the Big Lunch for the King's Coronation.

As the sun shone for a rare Bank Holiday appearance there were dog shows and fancy dress competitions, with the picnic blankets dusted off and as deck chairs appeared.

The wider initiative aimed to bring communities together in a weekend of thanksgiving, forging new connections with some 50,000 events nationwide.

Helen Hoult, Vice-Chairman of the Holgate Windmill preservation society, with two children who took part in the event Catherine, 12, and brother Matthew, 10, Bartlett, from Malton. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 7th May 2023.

And in Yorkshire, from tiny village to historic city square, there were celebrations as the bunting was strung, with many donning rosettes or ribbons or special attire.

Helen Hoult, vice-chair of the Holgate Windmill preservation society, said it all looked "very jolly" at the windmill, with a special biscuit making day using home-ground flour.

"The weather has been great, it's been a lovely day," said Ms Hoult. "People really are enjoying it, we've had such a lot of children through wanting to enjoy the occasion."

Crown-shaped biscuit decorating has proved popular, she said, drawing a crowd.

Harthill Morris Dancers entertain at Mosborough's Community Coronation Celebrations at the Joseph Stone Community Centre photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 7th May 2023

"It's so important. The Royal family means a lot to us here," she said. "We were awarded the Queen's Jubilee Award for voluntary service in 2017, we held the Queen in such high regard.

"We all want to celebrate. With King Charles, it's a new reign to discover."

Some guests wore rosettes, others ribbons in the colours of the King's flag. Ms Hoult added: "People really have thrown themselves in to make the most of this day."

In Harrogate, there were huge family festivities in the Valley Gardens which proved a hit, while Ilkley saw street stalls and more.

Easingwold Coronation Celebration Day, held in the Market Place, Easingwold, North Yorkshire. Pictured Edith Strangeway, aged 9, of Stillington, with 9 month old Rosie, a Chihuahua, winner of the Easingwold Coronation Dog Show. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 7th May 2023.

In Easingworld, there was a celebration day held in the market place, with a special coronation dog show. In Mosborough, at a community centre party, the Harthill Morris Dancers entertained a crowd.

And from market towns to cities across the breadth of the region there were garden parties, stands and stalls, church picnics and more.

A big band at Haxby Memorial Hall; egg and spoon races and raffles at Greasbrough Park, and a barbecue at Rawcliffe's St Mark's Church. Communities and neighbours, or family and friends, have made the most of the celebrations.

In Harrogate, retired Scout master Mac Cook helped organise a children's fancy dress competition and garden party on St John's Drive in Bilton.

The Wood Hartley and Sykes families celebrate the King's Coronation at a community event, ‘A Right Royal Day Out’ held at Pontefract Castle photographed for The Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson. 7th May 2023

"It's lovely and sunny," exclaimed the 79-year-old. "I had a word with him upstairs."

This was a street party that went from garden to garden, with bunting and festive cheer. A similar one, to mark VE Day in lockdown, had proven a tonic for isolation.

Now Mr Cook has met new neighbours he didn't know he had, including a family that came dressed as King and Queen and with their daughter from the Household Cavalry.

"Everybody has come together," he said. "It's better than I thought it might be. I will be sleeping well tonight - I do like to talk to people."

To Mr Cook, the Coronation was an event that deserved to be marked.

"I'm a true Royalist," he said. "The Royal family is a symbol, across the world. Not everybody realises the work they do, but the majority are worth every penny. The Queen, she fought through so many ups and downs, and I just hope King Charles can do the same."