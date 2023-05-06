How Yorkshire is celebrating the King's Coronation from pageantry to picnics and street parties

A riotous carousel of colour is to ripple across the region today in a triumph for festive cheer.

From tiny hamlets to city squares the bunting is hung, with the flags at full mast and street parties set to be heaving.

This is a royal hullaballoo not seen this side of the century, in a merry fiesta to mark the glorious making of a King and his Queen.

In Yorkshire, it might be picnics and fizz with knitting and merrymaking, or a more reflective service of prayer and thanksgiving.

Fountains Abbey is lit in purple to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III ©National Trust_J Shepherd

Morning peals are to mark the first sign of the day, as cathedrals and churches throw open their doors with community screenings for the more formal of ceremonies.

Then to each street the parties return, with many to be held tomorrow so that everyone can play witness to all the pomp and majesty of this grand days.

Mac Cook, in Harrogate, can remember the Queen's Coronation. Now 79, he has arranged a street party on Bilton's St John's Drive. It was going to be a formal one, but that meant no music allowed, so instead it will go from garden to garden.

"There are quite a few that are decorating," he said, as he hung flags and bunting.

Mr Cook was a Scout leader for 20 years, and he has made certificates for a fancy dress competition as a memento for local children.

"We had a splendid day for the Queen's Coronation," he recalled. "I've seen three monarchs in my time. Most do a good job - I wouldn't want to be King.

"We're just hoping the weather clears. We can put up umbrellas if we have to."

Pageantry and procession are to take centre stage as Yorkshire's dignitaries roll out the red carpet for a weekend-long celebration of jubilant cheer.

There will be big screens in all of the region's biggest cities to livestream today's ceremonies, from Leeds' Millennium Square to Bradford's Centenary Square.

In Addingham, the famous ducks painted on the village's roads have been revitalised in red, white and blue, while York's Coppergate is alight with a flurry of festive umbrellas.

For many villages and towns though the celebrations are home-grown, with bunting sprung from flagposts and gardens prettified in preparation for picnics and get-togethers whatever the weather.

In Dunnington, near York, the parish council has even organised a dog show. There will be celebrations tomorrow, with crown decorating and music. Then Leeds’ Guiseley, and Horsforth, with road closures so that festivities can spill out onto the streets.