To honour the royal occasion, various pubs in Yorkshire will be hosting events for visitors as well as screenings of the ceremony taking place at Windsor Castle. From Friday, May 5 to Monday, May 8, 2023 pubs across the region will be curating royal-themed drinks and serving top quality food.
Pub chains including Wetherspoons across the country will also be marking His Majesty The King’s coronation by serving a specially brewed real ale. As well as a live screening and specially made drinks, The Carpenter’s Arms will also be hosting a Family Fun Day which will include garden games and live acoustic music.
Below is a list of Yorkshire pubs hosting events for the coronation bank holiday weekend.
Pubs in Yorkshire hosting events for King Charles III coronation
The Bridgewater Arms, Leeds
It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 1,502 reviews.
Address: 5 Cross Cardigan Terrace, Burley, Leeds LS4 2DG.
The Roundhay, Leeds
It has a rating of 3.8 stars on Google with 899 reviews.
Address: Roundhay Road, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 4AR.
The Bay Horse Inn, Goldsborough
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 274 reviews.
Address: Main Street, Goldsborough, Knaresborough HG5 8NW.
The Bull Inn, Ripon
It has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google with 568 reviews.
Address: Church Street, West Tanfield, Ripon HG4 5JQ.
Pear Tree Farm, Huntington, York
It has a rating of four stars on Google with 3,187 reviews.
Address: Monks Cross Drive, Huntington, York YO32 9GZ.
Wetherspoons, Harrogate
It has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google with 5,986 reviews.
Address: Unit 4, Royal Baths, Parliament Street, Harrogate HG1 2RR.
Ye Olde Starre Inne, York
It has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google with 2,838 reviews.
Address: 40 Stonegate, York YO1 8AS.
The Carpenter’s Arms, Thirsk
It has a rating of 4.5 stars on Google with 725 reviews.
Address: 1 Church View, Felixkirk, Thirsk YO7 2DP.