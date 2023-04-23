All Sections
The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend 2023: The annual Yorkshire coast festival will have a royal theme in celebration of the coronation of King Charles III

The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend is back and this time it will be centred around the coronation of King Charles III.

By Liana Jacob
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 14:34 BST

The annual Bridlington Steampunk Weekend will be held at the Royal Hall Bridlington Spa on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7, 2023. With the coronation of His Majesty The King taking place at Westminster Abbey across the same weekend, The Great Bridlington Steampunk Weekend will have a royal theme around this historic occasion.

The coronation ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.

The event will be aired live on large projector screens within The Royal Hall (on silent), and a dedicated Screen Room will also be available for attendees who want to soak up all of the sights, sounds, atmosphere, age-old traditions and pageantry associated with the occasion.

    People walk along an empty beach in Bridlington. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)People walk along an empty beach in Bridlington. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)
    People walk along an empty beach in Bridlington. (Pic credit: Oli Scarff / AFP via Getty Images)

    Attendees are encouraged to dress up and participate with costume, accessories and accoutrements, themed around the Sceptred Isle. Whether you choose to come as a historical figure, King, Queen, or leader in their field of expertise, science, industry, exploration and discovery - all ideas are welcome.

    The Royal Hall will be decorated in a riot of red, white and blue, and food and drinks will be provided throughout the event reflecting the wonderfully diverse cuisine and there is likely to be Coronation Chicken available too.

    The fun family-friendly festival is one of Bridlington’s most historic occasions, the events will be buzzing with entertainment, presentations, workshops, authors, as well as an emporium of astonishing apparel, accessories and accoutrements.

    Outside the venue will include vintage vehicles, motorcycles, Birds of Prey and Bridlington Gold Radio Roadshow and at 5.15pm will be the Grand Parade.

