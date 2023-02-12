News you can trust since 1754
Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2023: The best photos from the Whitby goth event as dressed up guests explore the Yorkshire coast

Whitby Steampunk Weekend celebrates all that the Yorkshire coast town has to offer that has inspired writers and artists alike.

By Liana Jacob
42 minutes ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 5:03pm

The Whitby event attracts thousands of elaborately dressed visitors every year and events are held indoors within the beautiful Whitby Pavilion.

Whitby Steampunk Weekend was first established in 2017 and is now considered one of the largest steampunk gatherings in the country.

Yorkshire Post photographer Tony Johnson attended the event and took lots of photos.

1. Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2023

Amanda Dawson and Richard Wilson pose by the whale bones in Whitby.

Photo: Tony Johnson

2. Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2023

A couple dressed up for Whitby Steampunk Weekend are pictured sitting on a bench overlooking the beach.

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2023

Andrew and Lynn Gaffney with Dave and Sue Nelson at the Whitby Steampunk event.

Photo: Tony Johnson

4. Whitby Steampunk Weekend 2023

Craig Ward and Susan Smart in costume for the event.

Photo: Tony Johnson

