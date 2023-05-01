Ahead of the highly anticipated coronation of King Charles III, York Dungeon is celebrating the royal occasion by offering free entry to guests who visit the attraction and hand over their copy of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir.

The country is preparing to welcome the new King officially as part of the historic coronation over the bank holiday weekend. The York Dungeon has announced a treat for fans of the attraction who are willing to give up their copy of the memoir.

The eagerly awaited autobiography stirred up controversy when it was published at the beginning of the year, giving people a colourful account of Harry’s life to date, and a glance at life behind the royal curtain.

Dungeons attractions UK-wide are offering free entry to guests who hand over their copy of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ memoir. (Pic credit: York Dungeon)

This offer is available to just the first 75 guests who hand over their copy of the book to the York-based attraction.

General manager at York Dungeon, Mark Mattinson, said: “The Royal Famuly and its colourful history has always been part of our attraction’s narrative, so it was important for us to honour His Majesty on the occasion of his Coronation. And what better way than by removing all controversial and unwanted literature, keeping the streets fit for our new King!”

The limited offer will be running on Saturday, May 6, 2023 only and will be valid for guests who present their copy of the book to the ticket office. All literature handed over will be released post-coronation and distributed to charity shops around York.

The York Dungeon is a 75-minute interactive and immersive walk-through experience. As well as encountering terrifying scenes, the experience is also informative of York’s rich 2,000-year history.

Guests will come face to face with the Vikings and learn all about their Saxon enemies before meeting some of the notorious characters such as Guy Fawkes and local witch Isabella Billington.