Yorkshire comedian Steff Todd has uploaded a new TikTok video of the Yorkshire Kardashians - this time they visit many of York’s most famous landmarks.

Steff Todd, a comedian from Bingley, has been uploading videos of clips from The Kardashians episodes and dubbing their real voices with Yorkshire accents since the beginning of the first lockdown in 2020.

The latest video titled ‘Yorkshire Kardashians visit York’ has already had 723,700 views on Twitter, more than 233,000 views on TikTok, 37,446 likes across the two platforms and has been retweeted 1,707 times - in just four days.

The video shows the Yorkshire Kardashians spending a weekend in York, visiting all of the main attractions including York Minster, Shambles, Clifford’s Tower, Betty’s, York Dungeons and Jorvik Viking Centre and the family book rooms at Premier Inn.

An overview of York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

The opening scene shows Kris Jenner applying lipstick at Leeds train station Wetherspoons. She spotted someone and said: “‘Ere that’s him that does the trolleys at Asda. Oh love, you look stunning.”

Khloe Kardashian (on the phone to Kim): “‘Ere are you in York now?”

Kim said: “Yeah I’m on my way t’hotel, I’m just in a taxi.”

Khloe said: “Oh my god, we’re still in Leeds, I’m just in a taxi to the station now; full of roadworks, god knows what time train I’ll be getting.”

Kim said: “I thought you were banned from Amber Cars?”

In York, Kim and her bodyguards walk into Premier Inn where the Kardashians are staying for the weekend. After having a look around her room, she hilariously called reception and said: “Heya. There’s no hair dryer and all the coffee sachets are decaf.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker are driving to the hotel and he points at Clifford’s Tower as they drive past and said: “Ey up.”

The next scene shows Khloe and Kourtney greeting each other at Betty’s and Kourtney said after sizing up her outfit: “Seriously what are you like, we told you it was real posh in ‘ere.”

As Kim walks in, Kourtney said: “Anyway we’re not having afternoon tea, I just looked at menu - it’s 35 quid each.”

Kim said: “Oh my god, let’s just get three Fat Rascals then, but we better get a good photo because I’m gonna be posting this.”

Kourtney said: “It’s actually my first time having a Fat Rascal.”

Kim said: “You heard it ‘ere first.”

Kourtney and Travis then take a romantic tour around York, visiting York Minster, Shambles and join the family at York Dungeons and Jorvik Viking Centre.

As the sisters are getting ready to go out, Kim said: “Khloe I’m so cold, I feel like taking a jacket but I’ll regret it, won’t I, when I get t’club?”

Khloe said: “No you haven’t had enough to drink that’s what it is, go to yer room now and get another drink, go on.”

The girls walk into Revolution and Khloe said: “I didn’t realise it was still two-for-one, I got us all a load of Pornstars [martinis].”

They then move on to Popworld where they dance to Hey Baby (If You’ll Be My Girl) by DJ Otzi and they end the night with a midnight snack at McDonalds.