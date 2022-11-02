The Yorkshire Kardashians were created by comedian, Steff Todd, from Bingley, who dubs the real Kardashians’ voices with Yorkshire accents.

The latest video is titled ‘A Saturday with the Yorkshire Kardashians’ and has been uploaded on social media platforms including TikTok and Twitter on October 21. The video has had more than 72,000 likes, 4331 shares on TikTok with more than 538,000 views.

Journalist and TV presenter Steph McGovern, known for her channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch, was among those who shared the video.

Ilkley Moor. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

A Saturday with the Yorkshire Kardashians

This video shows the Yorkshire Kardashians visiting retail shops TK Maxx and Carpetright and reveals that Kim Kardashian has recently bought a flat in Leeds.

The video opens with Kim and Khloe Kardashian walking along Ilkley Moor and Kim tells Khloe: “Eya I’m off in’t town later, I’m going to spend that voucher, you know that auntie Vicky got me?”

Khloe said: “Oh nice one, we’ll help mum get a bloomin’ new carpet.

“How are you getting on with the new flat?”

Kim said: “Don’t get me wrong, I love it, but living in town, it’s so hard not to go out every night.”

The video then pans the outside of Carpetright with the Kardashians walking into the shop.

Kris Jenner said: “Did you hear that, he’s giving me it this year free and then four years free credit and then Kevvy is going to come fit it for free.

Khloe said: “Oh is he?”

But Kevvy, the sales assistant at Carpetright, responded “no”.

It explains in the video that Kim had just bought a new flat with a friend “down by Clarence Dock” and that they are “paying through the roof for rent”.

It then shows Kris lying on one of the carpets at Carpetright and said: “Oh Kev, you’ve got yourself a sale my love.”

The camera then pans across the outside of TK Maxx with its ‘big labels small prices’ sign on the window, with Kim walking in.

She said: “Eyre proper bargains on this rail. [Holding up a furry coat] DKNY that. I’ll just try it on here, I can’t be bothered using changing room.”