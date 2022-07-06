The A-list businesswoman and soon-to-be lawyer gave the surprising nod to Yorkshire when she stepped out in Paris in a high-fashion Balenciaga outfit.

Kim sported a black bodysuit over a pair of shiny black 'PantaLeggings' - leggings that also incorporate footwear.

However, it was the words embossed on the back of the bodysuit that made this outfit particularly eye-catching - at least for Yorkshire folk.

Barnsley made the top of the list [Image: Getty]

A list of 'tour dates' for fake band Speedhunters covered the Balenciaga ambassador's famous derriere.

And the first tour date listed? The Yorkshire market town of Barnsley.

Yet it's not the first time Balenciaga has used these 'tour dates'.

In 2017, i-D revealed that the locations chosen were a nod to its team's birthday and birthplaces - suggesting Kim may not have a personal affinity for the Yorkshire town.

It may be unusual for historic Barnsley to get a nod from Hollywood, but the town - first mentioned in 1086 in the Domesday Book - has plenty of other claims to fame.

Indeed, Barnsley's Grimethorpe Colliery Band featured in the box office smash hit Brassed Off, and it was the birthplace of national treasure Sir Michael Parkinson.