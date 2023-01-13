A book publisher from Yorkshire who specialises in publishing autobiographies said Prince Harry has made a mistake - but she can understand the business reasons behind publishing the memoir.

“My personal view and my views as a publisher are completely different when it comes to Prince Harry’s autobiography Spare,” said Diane Hall, who runs independent publishing company The Writing Hall.

Prince Harry is reported to have secured a $20million four-book deal with Penguin Random House in what is now the fastest selling non-fiction book ever in the UK.

Diane said: “As a publisher it is all about business. They’re obviously going to rinse him for as much money as they can. As a publisher it’s about money. Will I put this amount of money into a book deal and will I get it back?”

Prince Harry's Spare

She also doesn’t believe that the book was accidentally leaked before it went on public sale, it was “leaked to cause hype,” said Diane.

But when it comes to the publisher’s personal views, Diane said that Prince Harry’s PR team “need to be shelved.”

“I'm sick to death of hearing about him,” she said. “If he’s trying to beat the media with his own media it’s not working. I don’t think it’s as well thought out as it should be. It’s stupid sensationalism.”

Back with her professional hat on Diane said it’s important people sharing their life story see the “bigger picture”.

She said Prince Harry is contradictory saying he is concerned about his family’s safety but then sharing so much in the book, which is putting them at risk.

Diane is contacted by lots of budding authors all wanting to turn their own life story into a book.

“Many people don’t think about the repercussions of sharing private details, like Harry,” she said.