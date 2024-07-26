Holocaust Centre North: Huddersfield museum puts on 'gentler' family education days

It is among the most sobering subjects young people must learn, so when it comes to the important work of teaching children about the genocide during the Second World War, the Holocaust Centre North in Yorkshire will do so in a “gentler and more accessible way”.

On August 7 and 14 , the centre is running two free family activity days to introduce youngsters to Holocaust history and education through creative pursuits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drop-in sessions at the centre, which is based at the University of Huddersfield, will run throughout both days from 11am.

Head of Collections, Dr Tracy Craggs, at the Holocaust Centre North. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Centre staff including Dr Tracy Craggs, head of collections, will run creative and engaging activities using arts, crafts, storytelling and object handling all centred around itsolocaust collections and the many stories it keeps through its ‘living archives’.

Dr Craggs will also introduce visitors to some of the survivors and their families, who work very closely with the centre to ensure their own personal experiences and testimonies are passed down through the generations and never forgotten.

Liesel Carter is one such survivor who will be in attendance on both days to share her story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mine isn’t a horror story," she says. “Mine’s a happy story.” Born in Germany, Liesel travelled alone at just four years old across Europe to Britain as a refugee to escape from Nazism. She lost her father and many other members of her family but she reunited with her mother in the UK in 1940 after she had managed to escape on a work visa. Liesel never lived with her mother again, instead making a new life with her foster family in Leeds.

By introducing young visitors to inspiring survivors like Liesel and enabling them to engage with other such personal stories of loss, hope and survival through creative activities, Holocaust Centre North hopes to bring this traumatic piece of history to life in a gentler and more accessible way, it says.

Head of learning Hannah Randall says: “Our Family Learning Days are for families with children of all ages to come and engage with our exhibition and archive in an age appropriate way. We aim to make history fun by running lots of activities for children to practice their detective skills as well as getting creative with arts and crafts, badge making and cyanotype prints. We will also be joined by some of our remarkable Holocaust survivors so children will be able to meet and chat with them up close and informally, something that they may not get the chance to do for very much longer as we lose more and more of those who witnessed the Holocaust first hand.”

Holocaust Centre North tells a global history of the genocide through a northern lens, sharing more than 120 local stories and materials from survivors and refugees who rebuilt their lives in the north of England after escaping or surviving Nazi persecution.