From Bingley to Belsen was the journey that my father made as a young World War Two tank commander in the British Armoured Division.

Having just married in his mid-twenties, Bill Sutton then found himself in the heart of Germany, facing all the horrors witnessed at the liberation of the Belsen-Bergen complex of concentration camps.

He only told me about his wartime journey once, and he also told me not to upset my mother with the details of what the British and Canadian troops saw when they entered Belsen on April 15th, 1945.

Lindsay Sutton's father Bill and mother Mildred pictured on their wedding day.

My dad’s face was still grief-stricken as he described lifting a 6ft-tall, emaciated Dutch inmate on to a lorry, using only one hand because he weighed so little. It was a powerful story that I’ll never forget.

I was 15 years old at the time, and my father judged that I was “old enough to be told” about his wartime experiences, which started with the D-Day landings on the Normandy beaches. The Battle of the Falaise Pocket with Ernst Rommel’s Panzer Tank Division, the battle for Antwerp in Belgium, the Battle of the Bulge, Nijmegen Bridge, and the Battle of the Rhine to enter Germany itself. All tough, unfolding assignments . . . but then the horrors of Belsen.

As revealed to the British public by BBC broadcaster Richard Dimbleby, the sudden sight of 13,000 unburied and decomposing bodies, and 60,000 starving inmates in Belsen and its satellite camps was a horror no lad from Bingley - or anywhere else in the world - should have to witness ever again.

Another young trooper who encountered this inhumanity first hand was Michael Bentine, who would become a comedic stage and screen star after the war. In his words: “Belsen was the ultimate blasphemy.”

It’s a fact that more than a million of the 6 million Holocaust victims were exterminated at Auschwitz-Birkenau. Now, my family had no Jewish connections whatsoever, but it’s little wonder my father told me: “If anyone ever asks you: ‘Do the Jews deserve a homeland?’ tell ‘em your dad says: ‘There are six million reasons why they do.’”

For my father, the wartime drama continued. As his armoured regiment re-grouped on the Luneburg Heide, just north of the Belsen-Bergen camps, the word spread that the Germans were ready to capitulate.

However, Fieldmarshal Montgomery called his tank commanders together to address them with the words: “Gentlemen, I have one last request to make of you. I want you to speedily get to Lubeck on the Baltic Coast and hold your ground there.” When asked if they could be given the reason for this last manoeuvre, Monty told them: “To stop our friends and allies, the Russians, from taking Denmark.”