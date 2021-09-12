Honouring revolutionary 'man of vision' John Bowes Morrell who shaped York's heritage and future

The impact of John Bowes Morrell is evident in the civic heritage he preserved and, as a great benefactor, politician and newspaperman, who fought for funding to launch the University of York.
Now York Civic Trust, which he helped create alongside York Conservation Trust, is honouring its founding father who reportedly turned down both a parliamentary seat and a knighthood in his conviction for local gain.
"Had JB Morrell had never been born, York would be very much poorer for it," said Dr Duncan Marks, trust society manager, as a commemorative blue plaque is revealed in his honour.
"He was a driven man, a man of action, who had a vision for what York could and should be, as a provincial capital rather than a provincial city.
"With all the prowess and skill to be a major player in national politics, he chose to focus his realm at a local level."
Read More
JB Morrell, born in Selby in 1873, would play a distinguished role in the region's history, saving dozens of historic buildings and serving as "linchpin" in funding the University of York.
His impact began as a director of Rowntree & Co, at the tender age of 24, before a move into politics as the city's 'chancellor', seen as a "safe pair of hands" for financial control.
Chairman of Westminster Press and twice Lord Mayor of York, he also played a vital role in the preservation of York’s cultural heritage, co-founding York Civic Trust and York Conservation Trust.
But there was than roles of stately power, said Dr Marks. His ideas for the Castle Museum created what was then quite a cultural revolution, replicated worldwide.
"He was a man of vision," said Dr Marks. "That idea, of a dedicated historic space, really blew people's minds, and the queues wrapped around Clifford's Tower.
"He was interested in heritage conservation, with a real passion that York should be preserved. There was a sense that it was important to serve the past, in how it served today."
"This is about legacy, and what he founded in the city which is now so cherished."
Plaque unveiled
As 2021 marks York Civic Trust's 75th anniversary, a plaque was unveiled at Fairfax House, and it will in time move to Morrell's former home on Burton Stone Lane.
"There is something very fitting about a plaque to commemorate one of our own, someone who was so focused on the history and heritage of York," added Dr Marks.
"I do get the sense it was done for conviction. York is very fortunate to have had JB Morrell."
The plaque unveiling is the first in the trust’s free event programme as part of Heritage Opens Days 2021, which runs until September 19.
The full programme will feature two other plaque unveilings, creative hidden history tours, and a ‘Pitch for Plaques’ grand finale.
_____________________________________________________________________________
Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe.