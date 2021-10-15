The Settle and Carlisle Railway Trust has lodged an application with the Yorkshire Dales National Park Authority to transform the 483.sq-metre Horton in Ribblesdale Station building into a cafe, bar and holiday cottage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move at one of the seven smaller stations on the 73-mile line comes 21 years after the trust completed its first major project, converting the next station building to the north, Ribblehead, into a visitor centre, which now attracts around 8,600 people a year.

Horton in Ribblesdale Station's main building is disused, though the unstaffed station remains open

Documents submitted to planners reveal how the Victorian building remains “very well preserved”, due to the efforts of volunteers and initially comprised of a large waiting area, ticket office as well as a waiting room for women.

The papers state: “The manner in which the buildings have been used has radically changed from the original design intent and when railway and passenger activities were at their peak. The station is no longer staffed and passenger numbers, having declined for a number of years, are growing steadily, but not yet to the extent originally intended. It is not envisaged that railway staffing will return to original levels.

“For some time before then and certainly since, there has been no meaningful public access to the spaces subject of this application. The intent of these proposals is to secure the future of the building by giving it an economic use and providing greater visitor opportunities for rail users.”

The blueprints show how the trust aims to create the holiday accommodation in the northern wing of the station building, while a cafe and bar would occupy the southern wing and former general waiting room in the centre of the building, utilising the large picture window which gives views to Pen-y-ghent.

As the line, which is thought to represent the most complete piece of Victorian railway engineering and architecture in the UK, forms England’s longest conservation area, the application documents state the future viability of the building will be “best served by sensitive application of environmental improvements”.

However, the papers state significant changes will be needed for the new uses and to make it more environmentally-friendly, such as removing interior walls, and removing one of the traditional fireplaces.

The application states: “The architecture of the Settle and Carlisle Railway is a recognised entity in its own right with design dictated by the vision of the Midland Railway Company architects and engineers.

“The proposals seek to harmonise with the existing, allowing principal features to retain their status. By necessity works will impact on the fabric and it is intended that this will still allow the history and context of the building to be easily interpreted.”