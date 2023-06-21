Young vandals have smashed Victorian windows in the railway station building at Horton-in-Ribblesdale on the famous Settle to Carlisle line through the Yorkshire Dales.

The youths, two boys and a girl, also left behind graffiti that included their names.

The station building at Horton, which is no longer staffed but has a restored waiting room, was built in 1876 for the Midland Railway and today gives passengers access to the Three Peaks Challenge walking route.

The Settle to Carlisle Railway Trust, which has applied to convert the old ticket office and waiting areas into a holiday cottage and cafe-bar, said: “Mindless vandalism at Horton Station last night. Heritage glass broken plus graffiti. If anyone has any info please contact North Yorkshire Police quoting crime number NYP-21062023-0143.”

Graffiti adorns the platform

They added that the youths were seen boarding a Carlisle to Leeds train operated by Northern when it called at Horton just before 8pm on Tuesday.

The names ‘Liam and Isabelle’ were left chalked on the platform.

Damage to windows in the Victorian station building

A clue as to the culprits' identities