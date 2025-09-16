How a curious coincidence led to fig trees growing next to Yorkshire rivers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Massive mature fig trees sprout near the water’s edge in several locations.

This is taken by some to be another sign of global warming, but the reason may be an accident of Leeds history.

According to arboriculturists, the trees date back to the 19th century when raw sewage was pumped directly into the Aire.

The huge fig tree next to Crown Point Bridge in Leeds

It contained the seeds of figs eaten by the city’s wealthier residents.

Discharges of hot water at the Kirkstall Forge a few miles upstream created perfect conditions for the seeds to germinate in stonework crevices along the riverbank.

An alternative theory as to the seeds’ origins is that fleeces imported from hotter countries to supply the ever-growing demand from woollen mills contained numerous fig seeds.

When washed, the residue ended up in the Aire.

A particularly magnificent fig tree grows next to Crown Point Bridge, which was built in the 1840s, and has survived major maintenance work.

However, the tree does not appear to have yielded any of its edible fruit, known as syconium, probably because the Leeds air temperature is not high enough in summer for them to fully ripen.

Some fig trees have been found growing elsewhere in Yorkshire.

One beside the River Holme at Holmfirth was spotted by incredulous viewers of Last of the Summer Wine.

Another has been reported on the River Calder at Brighouse.

