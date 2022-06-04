How curious guest book for Brontë Parsonage Museum could bring new meaning to literary sisters' work

There was an honesty that appealed. In the mud and the blood of Wuthering Heights, and the visceral rawness of roaring grief and in the drama of her own darling Jane Eyre.

Now, as the new writer in residence at Haworth's Brontë Parsonage Museum, she is set on immersing herself within these same dramatic landscapes to draw on that creativity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This building, the former home of Charlotte, Emily and Anne, was gifted to the Brontë Society under its vision ‘to bring the Brontës to the world and the world to Yorkshire.’

Nicky Peacock, a multidisciplinary artist, has been selected as this year’s Writer in Residence for the Brontë Parsonage Museum. Picture Tony Johnson

The task now is to create a new meaningful work. For Haworth, and with Haworth, and for Brontë fans around the world. As a self-styled 'goth girl', what she wants is people's stories.

"For me it's about new ways, about being inspired," said Ms Peacock. "Inspired by this village, and by the people here.

"I've always been interested in elements of the sisterhood and the cult of the Brontës and the mystery of these enigmatic female sisters," she added.

"I love the way they have become these abstract figures. They are like fog.

Top Withens high on the Pennine Moors above Haworth, the ruins have long been associated with the Bronte's as the home of the Earnshaw's in Emily Bronte's novel 'Wuthering Heights'. Writer: Bruce Rollinson

"But they were real people. I'm walking around Haworth, trying to imagine them as real people. I'm standing on the cobbles they walked on. I absolutely adore that."

Ms Peacock, from Teesside, was selected after an open call that drew over 100 applications. Past residency writers have been poets, or performers, but Ms Peacock is a multidisciplinary artist, marrying the written word with images and objects in her work.

It's a year-long, part time position, to create new works for the museum and for Brontë fans. And she is determined to make it about local community - and about people's experience.

Nicky Peacock, a multidisciplinary artist, has been selected as this year’s Writer in Residence for the Brontë Parsonage Museum. Picture Tony Johnson

It comes from what she calls the 'egg in the pram story'. An offbeat tale, that she had drawn from her own mother, when talking about the extravagance of Easter gifts.

In her day, her mother had declared, there hadn't been chocolate eggs. It was hard-boiled, dipped in dye and with a hand-drawn face, that she had pushed down the street in a pram.

Ms Peacock was transfixed. "It was sad and sweet," she said. "It was absolutely real. What I would love is for people to tell me their stories. To make these connections."

Guest book

It starts with an alternative take on the visitor's book. Rather than questions about guests' addresses, or their visitor experience, she wants to know whom they might lock in an attic.

The questions continue - 'Have you met a ghost'? 'What modern day item would your favourite Brontë most enjoy - like hair straighteners maybe, or a microwave'?

And 'If you could steal one item from the museum what would it be? (Please don't)'.

"I wanted to make the questions a little more pressing," said Ms Peacock. "I'm very nosy. I want to know people's deep feelings. I want to hear their egg in the pram stories."

Then there will be 'treasure' hunts, with hidden gifts through the village and moors.

Immersive

This residency, adds Ms Peacock, is a rare gift, a huge privilege. This week, immersed in the museum's own treasures, she lost herself in the shopping lists and personal pieces.

"I have to pinch myself really," she said. "I'm an artist who writes. I was definitely the underdog.

"I don't want to approach this from a biographical perspective - that's not my way. That's been done, by people who are better at it.

"Lots of writers want to look beyond the myths, and dispel them - I don't want to do that," she added. "I love the myths. And all the melodrama.

"I'm interested in people's own perceptions of the story."

Treasure hunt

Plans include the creation of a 'treasure' hunt around Haworth and the diary visitors book that will feed into a cumulative piece planned for the end of Ms Peacock's tenure in 2023.

Rebecca Yorke, interim director of the Brontë Parsonage Museum, said: “Nicky’s application really showed an understanding of and passion for the Brontë family and how they lived.

"We were really keen for this year’s writer in residence to really embed themselves in our community here and produce some moving, considered and engaging work and can’t wait to see what Nicky brings to Haworth over the coming months.”

_________________________________________________________________________________________