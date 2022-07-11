With a chance to explore the stately home Chatsworth House, a 105-acre garden, a farmyard and playground and a variety of restaurants, shops, hotels, inns and cottages, there’s plenty to see and do, and this year there’s 12 monumental sculptures to add into the mix too.

Since April, the grounds have been home to vast grand sculptures from the Nevada Desert’s Burning Man, brought to the UK for the first time for the exhibition.

Celebrating a shared culture of making and collaboration, the sculptures will remain in place in free-to-access parkland until October.

The Flybrary by Christina Sporrong at Chatsworth House - part of the Radical Horizons: The Art Burning Man at Chatsworth

Pictured here, by The Yorkshire Post’s Marisa Cashill, is the Flybrary by Christina Sporrong.

The 20-foot large steel head, with an expression of contemplation, has book-like birds flying out of the top, representing thoughts.

On her website, artist Christina describers how the interior can be opened to visitors as a library within the head.

Among other sculptures in the Radical Horizons: The Art of Burning Man at Chatsworth are the murder of crows and a fighter jet turned flower.

It opened with eight existing sculptures and four works are being built on site.

These include three new sculptures created in the parkland with the help of local schools and community groups over the course of the year, mirroring the build process at Burning Man that sees teams of volunteers gathering in the desert to create new artworks.