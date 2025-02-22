How swimming in the North Sea inspired my unusual art work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaweed isn’t the only source of natural material for Angela’s cyanotypes – but it has proved effective just as it did for the Victorian botanist and photographer Anna Atkins – one of two pioneering females Angela admires from a period when women had limited opportunities in life.

When Anna’s book on photographic images captured using light exposure through this camera-less simple chemical process was published, she was considered to be the first person to publish such a tome at a time when women were restricted from practising science. “Anna Atkins was a watercolour artist and botanist and her family friend, Sir John Herschel, showed her the process. She used it to detail the seaweed she started off with and ended up making handmade books of seaweed,” Angela explains.

Invented in 1842 by Sir John Henry Herschel, the discovery of cyanotype was somewhat of a collaboration as it was while working with pioneering photographer William Henry Fox Talbot that Herschel came up with the idea of fixing the photograms Talbot created of fern and objects on coated papers using salt and silver chloride with sodium thiosulphate.

Artist Angela Chalmers, based at Scarborough, North Yorkshire. Picture: James Hardisty

Cyanotypes are created by sunlight, water, chemicals and surface. Cyanotype emulsion comprises two iron salts, ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide. Dissolving and combining the two chemicals in water creates a light sensitive solution. A cyanotype print is produced by coating the surface with the sensitising solution followed by exposure to a source of ultraviolet (UV) light and final development. The iron salts produce a chemical reaction on the surface during exposure creating a colour-changing reaction when washed, and resulting in a striking cyan-blue image. Cyanotype photographic images can be made using a camera and negative, or without a camera using actual objects, known as a photogram.

Emboldened by this scientific knowledge which captured her British Algae and confervae in such minute detail that would be difficult to replicate in drawings, Anna’s first book ‘Photographs of British Algae: Cyanotype Impressions’ showcased her work to the wider world. Where Anna led, Angela would eventually follow, producing her own book ‘Creative Cyanotype Techniques and Inspiration’ published by The Crowood Press in 2023. Her other published work explores cyanotype toning. She has also written for magazines.

The publications, and workshops Angela hosts, introduce others to this simple and effective form of art which has captivated her since being introduced to one of the oldest photographic printing processes as part of her Fine Art degree at the University of Hull.

As a child, Angela’s late father, a keen amateur photographer, had encouraged her early interest supplying her with a camera and rolls of film, while her late mum taught her to draw and sew, techniques Angela incorporated into her fashion and textile studies at Scarborough Technical College. Working in retail for 20 years, within department stores such as Harvey Nichols, window dressing satisfied Angela’s creative flair.

Scarborough artist Angela Chalmers, unusual cyanotype work inspired by the sea Picture: James Hardisty

“London is full of culture and I used to do needlework. I used to make clothes and I worked in retail so I would ask to do window displays. I always wanted to be creative,” she says. Lunchbreaks, while working in a candle shop in Covent Garden, were spent sauntering around the National Portrait Gallery. “I would walk round thinking I would love to be able to do something like that. Then my father passed away and, at the time, I was living in the basement of a Church and the landlord was a Priest who became a surrogate father.”

With his encouragement Angela returned to education. “I was on a roll and when I moved back to Scarborough I studied a Fine Art degree because I wanted to do something creative. I explored cyanotype while doing my degree.” The versatility of cyanotype is evident in Angela’s work. A hand-sewn scarf embellishes the image of her late great grandmother Sarah, while her

experimentation on wood created a darker tone to the sepia image of her late great grandfather, Bertram Lowe, a sergeant in the military during WW1. A pair of hauntingly beautiful bridal veils are also displayed in Angela’s studio at Woodend Creative in Scarborough close to the beach where she takes her regular dip. “I have been sea swimming since 2016 which was the year my mum died. She had dementia at the time and I thought I couldn’t go in the water because it is too cold. But when my mum died I thought I have to live and that made me go into the water. I do it as much as I can. It is good for your mental health, it is good for your body – it’s like a reset button.”

Angela’s sea swims are artistically productive too. Seaweed isn’t the only beach find brought back to her studio. Shells arranged on pre-coated paper are the proverbial piece-she-made-earlier demonstrating the cyanotype process in her dark room studio. When washed, the image is pegged on the line above the sink to dry.

Angela uses cyanotype photographic techniques in her work Picture: James Hardisty. Date:

“I can have an idea of what I am going to achieve, but during the process little magical things happen and it just comes alive. You are washing your paper, that is the development stage, and it goes from green to blue and it is magical. It never ceases to amaze me,” says Angela.

Life-size images of ‘Adam and Eve’ created by Angela’s friends whose bodies were curled to fit the individual pre-coated pieces of paper on which they laid dominate one wall. Flowers were sprinkled over them adding natural detail to the image captured by sunlight.

“It is art and science,” says Angela proudly. The artwork was inspired by the windows of the same name at St Martin-on-the-Hill Church where Angela is artist in residence. Her affinity with this Pre-Raphaelite ‘Cathedral by the Sea’ on Scarborough’s South Cliff came through living close-by. It also led to her fascination with another philanthropic female from Victorian times – Mary Craven.

Through research, which she eventually hopes to document in a book, Angela discovered her apartment is in the Craven family’s former holiday home. Mary was a subscriber in the building of St Martin-on-the-Hill, in memory of her late father Martin. Within the church, featuring windows by eminent designer William Morris and other Pre-Raphaelite artists, Angela has encapsulated Mary’s presence in the two-piece dress fashioned around her mystique.

Angela loves sea swimming and the sea and the beach inspire some of her creations Picture David Chalmers

“I haven’t been able to find a photograph of her. Nobody knows what she looks like but that doesn’t phase me, it’s more intriguing to imagine how she could look.” Angela explains each section of fabric was cyanotype printed separately then stitched together. Three-dimensional objects, long grasses, buttercups, lillies, ground creeping ivy and tree branches were incorporated into the design – inspired by the story of Mary being threatened with prosecution while picking flowers in South Cliff Gardens.