How Yorkshire market town Otley's booming high street is bucking the national trend

OTLEY is soon to mark its 800th anniversary, bucking the national trend by breathing new life into its old cobbled streets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And in an era of fear for the future of high streets, it sets out stark figures.

Here, some 75 per cent of shops are independent, compared to 61 per cent nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ground-floor vacancy rate, measuring empty stores, is also two per cent lower at seven per cent.

The West Yorkshire market town of Otley is bucking national business trends and the surge is being driven by a wave of female-led businesses breathing new life into the town's historic high street. Pictured florist Rachel Nickolds at Mollie & Mauve - Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

And on a weekend, footfall is said to have a record high.

To Mayor Paul Carter, chair of the town council's trade and tourism committee, there is no "secret ingredient". It's "marginal gains", he said, that make it work.

A strong events calendar, with carnivals and fayres, and shops you won't find elsewhere.

Free parking, a picturesque setting, and a strong sense of identity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured Sara Elliott at Bookshop on the Square. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

There's a town crier, a carnival, a Victorian Fayre. It even has its own Christmas advert.

"If you cut through everything you've got to give people a reason to visit," said Mr Carter.

"It's independent shops and events – it's about different experiences that you won't find somewhere else. Shops that you won't find on every other high street."

This is a town that has the ability to "reinvent" itself, he added. In recent years, it has gained a new Kombucha store, underground bakery, and a proper greengrocers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictured Helen Henson at Belle Beyond Beauty. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"There are some things we can't change," he said. "Geography, a low crime rate, and a near-ness to Leeds. The fact we have a market helps - that definitely boosts footfall.

"But the research also says we've got a great community, a friendly feel. And we attract lots of visitors. Two-thirds of the people walking around aren't residents, but from close by."

Nationally, more than 13,000 high street stores were shuttered for good last year, analysis suggests, with warnings of "worse set to come".

The findings, published in January by the Centre for Retail Research, show the equivalent of 37 shops shut somewhere each day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The jump, rising more than a quarter in just one year, came even as it warned over the impending impact of the Budget on Britain's high street.

With national insurance contribution increases and higher wages taking their toll, many businesses in Yorkshire have already spoken of a difficult trading environment.

But there is something of note in Otley, say those measuring a new benchmarking survey.

In just 18 months, four new businesses have been opened by women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's a high-end events florist, a beauty clinic, and a former student who fell in love with Otley in more ways than one. All of them opened over the last 18 months.

Helen Henson opened Belle beauty salon on Market Place in April. She'd considered a few different locations, but Otley stood out.

"We spent time researching the town’s growth and changing demographics, and it became clear there’s real momentum here," she said.

"We saw an opportunity not just to grow our business, but to grow with Otley and be part of its next chapter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Rachel Nickolds launched events florists Mollie & Mauve earlier this year. While not a traditional shop, her clients love visiting the studio for consultations she said.

"It's a really nice touch to be able to invite clients to visit such a lovely little thriving Yorkshire town," said Ms Nickolds.

"They will often meet with me on weekends and enjoy exploring the town - whether it’s browsing the shops, taking in the history, or visiting one of the lovely cafés here.”

One such café is Secret Garden opened by Bronny Lenik in January. She came to Leeds as a student before meeting husband Mark and moving to Otley in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair took on a much-loved local favourite, following the retirement of chocolatier Trevor Backhouse of Patisserie Viennoise, transforming it into a welcoming new cafe.

She said: “Otley is a town rich in history with families that have lived here for generations with stories to tell, and new people moving here all the time to join in with this wonderful community.

"This rich mixture of people supports independent businesses with such fierce loyalty it’s very special and very moving to be part of.”

And Sara Elliott, who helped lead the way when she took over Just Books in 2020, changing the name to The Bookshop on the Square.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She curates the books herself, with book clubs and signings.

“We started up in September 2020 in the midst of the pandemic which could have appeared challenging, but the strength of local support was incredible," she said.

"This has continued as the shop has grown into what it is today.

"It’s wonderful being part of such a close community of local business owners, many of whom are women in a similar position."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Carter said there can be two Otleys, like two sides of the same coin. On a weekday, people might visit to browse shops or stop for a pot of tea.

On a weekend, it's bustling with younger people enjoying its wine bars and restaurants.

The market town has a strong character, setting its stall with a clearly defined call. It also has a dedicated brand to Visit Otley, and a strong Business Improvement District (BID).

There are challenges, he admits. To many businesses on the high street it is a difficult time in economic circumstances that have, for example, forced some local pubs to close.

The business community has raised some concerns, but there are reasons to be optimistic.