Howgill Fells: The former Yorkshire beauty spot famed for its wandering ponies

Around half of this 40-square-mile range of hills in the north west corner of the Yorkshire Dales National Park used to be part of the historic West Riding of Yorkshire, but in 1974 the land was ceded to Cumbria.
By Roger Ratcliffe
Published 7th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

Seen from a distance, the fells’ sleek curves have led to them being likened to a huddle of squatting elephants.

The Howgills are enclosed by the River Lune to the north, the M6 to the west and the River Rawthey to the east and south.

The range includes five Hewitts – English and Welsh peaks at least 2,000ft high – as well as other minor summits, but despite their remoteness from popular Dales outdoors centres, they have a devoted following among walkers.

Looking across Dentdale to the Howgillsplaceholder image
Looking across Dentdale to the Howgills

The Lake District guidebook author Alfred Wainwright devoted most of a book to walks in the Howgill Fells in 1972.

The most photographed feature is Cautley Crag, a mile-long precipice with England’s highest above-ground waterfall, Cautley Spout, at its northern end.

When in spate, the water cascades some 650 feet down the fellside to join the River Rawthey.

Sheep are the main livestock farmed there, especially a breed named Rough Fell known for its ability to thrive on harsh upland terrain.

More visible from a distance are the Howgills’ famous fell ponies, which are semi-feral and roam the hills with few restrictions.

They are a hardy breed and sure-footed enough to forage over the contours.

All of the Howgills were incorporated in the National Park when it expanded in 2017. Old West Riding milestones can still be found on roads along the southern edge.

