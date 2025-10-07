Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seen from a distance, the fells’ sleek curves have led to them being likened to a huddle of squatting elephants.

The Howgills are enclosed by the River Lune to the north, the M6 to the west and the River Rawthey to the east and south.

The range includes five Hewitts – English and Welsh peaks at least 2,000ft high – as well as other minor summits, but despite their remoteness from popular Dales outdoors centres, they have a devoted following among walkers.

Looking across Dentdale to the Howgills

The Lake District guidebook author Alfred Wainwright devoted most of a book to walks in the Howgill Fells in 1972.

The most photographed feature is Cautley Crag, a mile-long precipice with England’s highest above-ground waterfall, Cautley Spout, at its northern end.

When in spate, the water cascades some 650 feet down the fellside to join the River Rawthey.

Sheep are the main livestock farmed there, especially a breed named Rough Fell known for its ability to thrive on harsh upland terrain.

More visible from a distance are the Howgills’ famous fell ponies, which are semi-feral and roam the hills with few restrictions.

They are a hardy breed and sure-footed enough to forage over the contours.