The museum has repainted its Victor K2 tanker plane in camouflage colours. Photo: Yorkshire Air Museum

A major painting project at the Yorkshire Air Museum is now complete.

The museum, which is based at Elvington near York, has repainted its Victor K2 tanker plane in camouflage colours – the first time it’s had this design since the 1980s.

Victor XL2312, which has been at the museum since 1993, was previously showcased in a hemp colour scheme.

The aircraft was originally designed in the 1950s as a nuclear bomber but was converted to act as a tanker – refuelling other aircraft mid-air.

The plane before the repainting work. Photo: Yorkshire Air Museum

In this role, Victors saw action in the Falklands Conflict in 1982 and the first Gulf War.

The work began in early May with the erection of scaffolding by specialists Kaefer, before another company, Bagnalls, began the painting work.

All of this was captured by a camera installed on the Control Tower by Hebden Bridge company Site Eye, which took pictures every three minutes for six weeks.

On Thursday, August 28, the museum will host ‘Victor Day 2025’, where the new paintwork will be officially launched.

There will also be a talk by Sqn Ldr Bob Tuxford AFC RAF Retd, will be given a talk on piloting a Victor K2 during the Falklands Conflict, including taking part in Operation Black Buck – to strike the runway at Port Stanley.

Archive newsreel footage of Victors will be showing in the museum’s cinema, along with the time-lapse video of the repainting.

Yorkshire Air Museum’s marketing and communications manager, Jerry Ibbotson, said: “The repainting of Victor XL231 was a real team effort, involving staff, volunteers and outside contractors. The aircraft looks amazing and a few visitors have already asked if it’s a new acquisition, when it’s been here 32 years!

“The day will be a chance to learn more about what it was like to fly this magnificent machine and see how much work went into applying the camouflage scheme.”