The golden Time Ball on Hull’s Guildhall is to be removed for repairs, Hull City Council has confirmed.

After being broken for over a century, the Time Ball underwent a full £400,000 refurbishment in 2023, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Hull City Council.

Despite this, the ball, which is meant to rise at 12:57 each day, soon stopped functioning once again.

With specialist contractors having visited the site a number of times this year to inspect the mechanism, the council has now confirmed the Time Ball will need to be removed and transported to the contractor’s workshop, where upgraded components will be installed and tested under controlled conditions.

This approach, the council says, is intended to minimise the risk of future issues. Once testing is complete, the Time Ball will be returned to its place on top of the Guildhall tower.

The original contractor Smith of Derby is covering the cost of the repairs with no expense to the council.

The removal operation will require a road closure on Lowgate, outside The Guildhall, on Sunday, July 13 from 8am to 4pm.

People are advised to plan alternative routes during the road closure, with diversions in place via George Street, Vernon Street, Queens Dock Avenue, Alfred Gelder Street or alternatively via Alfred Gelder Street, Great Union Street and George Street.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “It is disappointing that the internal parts have failed, causing the Time Ball to stop working. However, the council is committed to ensuring this historic feature is restored to full working order. We appreciate the public’s patience while this essential work is carried out.”

Paul Litchfield, from Smith of Derby, said: “While the mechanism that controls the rise and fall of the time ball may appear simple from the outside, the internal system is in fact highly complex. It uses advanced magnetic technology to allow the ball to levitate, generating forces that, over time, have led to an unforeseen failure in a low-maintenance bearing. This component is integral to both the internal drive mechanism and the time ball assembly itself.

“It’s important to note that all components of the time ball were thoroughly tested prior to installation. However, it is extremely difficult to fully replicate the stresses and strains the structure experiences once exposed to the real-world effects of temperature fluctuations, weather, and coastal conditions.

