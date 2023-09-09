All Sections
Hunton Steam Gathering 2023: Best photos from the Yorkshire Dales vintage event founded in the 1980s showcasing historic cars, steam engines, commercial vehicles, bikes, tractors and stationary engines demonstrating 120 years of agricultural history

Vintage and heritage event Hunton Steam Gathering takes place every year in the Yorkshire Dales - here are some of the best photos from the first day.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 9th Sep 2023, 16:58 BST

Set in a 70-acre site in Lower Wensleydale, Hunton Steam Gathering features two days of action-packed entertainment for people of all ages and interests.

Features of the heritage vehicles collectively demonstrate more than 120 years of motoring and agricultural history and the event includes vintage fairground rides, falconry displays, working demonstrations, arena attractions, ploughing (including a pair of steam ploughing engines), trade stalls, craft fair, food market and bar and refreshments are expected this weekend.

It was founded in 1985 by David Robinson when he was the local landlord of the Countryman’s Inn, Hunton. He was an avid steam engine enthusiast, he established the first event with the help of local villagers and fellow vintage collectors.

It started today (September 9) and will continue until tomorrow (September 10).

One of the steam engines showcased at the event.

1. Hunton Steam Gathering 2023

One of the steam engines showcased at the event. Photo: Tony Johnson

Exhibitors meet up by the vintage fire tenders at Hunton Steam Gathering near Bedale.

2. Hunton Steam Gathering 2023

Exhibitors meet up by the vintage fire tenders at Hunton Steam Gathering near Bedale. Photo: Tony Johnson

A visitor looks at a customised Mini at the show.

3. Hunton Steam Gathering 2023

A visitor looks at a customised Mini at the show. Photo: Tony Johnson

Classic motorcycles exhibited at the event.

4. Hunton Steam Gathering 2023

Classic motorcycles exhibited at the event. Photo: Tony Johnson

