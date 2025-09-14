Hunton Steam Gathering 2025: Best pictures from the Yorkshire Dales steam engine festival

The Hunton Steam Gathering returned for its 40th year to celebrate 100 years of agricultural and motoring history.

The vintage and craft fair, which takes place near Bedale in Lower Wensleydale, hosted a variety of attractions to appeal to everyone – as well as steam engine enthusiasts.

It was founded by the local landlord of the Countryman’s Inn in Hunton called David Robinson in 1985 who was an avid steam engine connoisseur.

He established the first event along with local villagers and vintage collectors and the first rally was held behind the village pub. More than 1,000 people attended.

This time around, more than 1,000 vehicles were on show.

Take a look through our gallery of the best pictures from the event.

Hunton Steam Gathering Giles Gilby from Masham pictured with his Steam Traction Engine at the show

Hunton Steam Gathering Connor Davison is pictured at work cleaning one of the Steam Traction Engines at the show

Hunton Steam Gathering The 39th Hunton Steam Gathering at Hunton.