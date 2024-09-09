The event was founded in 1985 by David Robinson when he was the landlord of the Countrymans Inn. He was a steam engine enthusiast and established the first event along with local villagers and fellow vintage collectors.
The first rally was held behind the village pub on land belonging to local farmers and it attracted more than 1,000 people, many more than they expected.
It raised money for the development of the land that now forms the village green and playpark in the centre of Hunton.
The event has continued to raise a lot of money over the years to provide play equipment, landscape the village green, buy picnic tables and seats, install a footbridge over the beck and supply litter bins for the village.
It raised more than £9,000 following the success of the 2023 Gathering which was donated to local charities and causes.
