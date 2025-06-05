The Yorkshire village of Hutton-le-Hole has an interesting past when Quakers were inhabitants and is now known as a popular filming location for Death Comes to Pemberley - here is its history.

The Ryedale Folk Museum and the village of Hutton-le-Hole where it is located have been used to shoot many TV shows and films over the years.

The TV adaptation of Death Comes to Pemberley and the BBC documentary Secret Britain were both filmed there.

The village has come a long way since the Victorian era when it was seen as ‘ill-planned, untidy and overcrowded’ with homes of weavers and labourers. In recent years it has been named among the 20 most beautiful villages in the UK and Ireland by Conde Nast Traveler.

Hutton Le Hole on the North York Moors. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

History of Hutton-le-Hole

The village first appeared in the Domesday Book of 1066 as Hoton and since then it has been known as Hege-Hoton, Hoton under Heg and Hewton.

The name ‘Hutton-le-Hole’ means ‘place of the burial ground near the hollow’ in Old English and the full name only appears in the 19th century.

The village was ceded to St Mary’s Abbey, York, near the end of the 13th century and in the 1600s the village was mainly populated by Quakers, who were working as weavers or in agriculture.

A classic car passing the Ryedale Folk Musuem. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The Quaker evangelist John Richardson was 87 years old when he died there in 1753 and four miles away in Kirbymoorside there is an old building that started as a Quaker Meeting House in 1690; it was also modified in 1790 and extended about 1810. It remains a Grade II listed building.

John was buried at the Meeting House’s burial site. There was also a Meeting House in Hutton-le-Hole as well, built in 1698 but turned into a residence in 1859.

Hutton-le-Hole was part of the Anglican Lastingham parish by 1831. The ‘Township of Hutton-le-Hole’ was receiving education funding from John Stockton’s charity in 1914.

The first schoolhouse was built in 1845 and replaced in 1875 by a Grade II listed building; it is now a holiday let.

An old building of the Zion Chapel stood in 1901, but it was no longer in use and the village bought it and demolished it in 1934 when a new church, St Chad’s, was built in its place; this still stands and forms part of the Benefice of Lastingham.

The village has 29 properties historically listed as Grade II including a K6 telephone kiosk designed in 1935 and a sundial installed in 1833. Many of them date back to the 18th century.

The world championships in the board game Nine men’s morris took place every year at the Ryedale Folk Museum in Hutton-le-Hole until 1997.