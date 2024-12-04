Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a treasure trove of film which marks Leeds as something special in the world of cinema. It is just 110 years since the Hyde Park Picture House opened its doors to the public, just a few months after the onset of the First World War.

To mark the anniversary, it has teamed up with Yorkshire Film Archive to present Leeds on Film, a mixture of fascinating archive footage made in and around the city.

Leeds is a city steeped in film history, with the first ever moving images shot on Leeds Bridge in 1888 by Louis Le Prince. This specially curated screening will take the audience on a trip through time with a rich and varied mix of footage revealing parts of Leeds long forgotten, to events still fresh in everyone’s memory.

Hyde Park Cinema interior 17 Dec 1993

It brings together footage from some of those early pioneering filmmakers alongside the films of enthusiastic cine club members, amateur home movie makers, plus award-winning regional TV programmes, all steeped in local events, people, places and a rich slice of everyday life in Leeds.

The screening features the building and opening of Lewis’s department store in the 1930s, the new Leek Street flats at Hunslet Grange, the popular Flowers for Leeds festival and the huge Children’s Day events in Roundhay Park in the late 1950s.

The event will also take a look at the glory days of Leeds United and the Leeds Rhinos in the 1970s, West Indian carnivals, student life at Leeds University and the planning controversies of Leeds Market, plus much more besides.

It’s a unique opportunity to experience some truly wonderful and rarely seen archive material, curated and presented by the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Hyde Park Picture House. Picture Tony Johnson

Graham Relton, Yorkshire Film Archive co-director and manager, will be on hand to provide introductions and context to the clips that document the ways in which Leeds has developed over the decades.

He said: “It’s always a pleasure to present a screening in the place where I grew up, and being back at the beautiful Hyde Park Picture House makes it extra special. I’m looking forward to sharing over a century of Leeds life captured on film – come and join us for a celebration of this vibrant city!”

Wendy Cook, head of cinema at Hyde Park Picture House, said: “As the Hyde Park Picture House celebrates its 110th birthday, we’re excited to be transporting our historic, gas-lit auditorium back in time, with the help of our friends at the Yorkshire Film Archive.

“Each film in this special programme is a treat in its own right, and we’re delighted that Graham will be joining us in person, to guide audiences through this ever-popular compilation of local archive footage, suitable for film and history fans of all ages.”

Leeds on Film, presented by the Yorkshire Film Archive, takes place at the Hyde Park Picture House on Sunday, December 8, at 5pm.

Tickets are £9.50, £7.50 concessions, and can be booked via the Hyde Park Picture House website: https://hpph.co.uk/films/leeds-on-film.

The Yorkshire Film Archive was formed as a registered charity in 1988 to preserve the rich film heritage of the region.

It has grown from a small collection of films discovered through local community programmes to one of the UK’s leading regional film archives, respected nationally and internationally for its commitment to finding, preserving and creating access to its collections for the widest range of audiences.

In 2012, the archive’s constitution was changed to incorporate responsibility for the North East Film Archive, extending the remit of the archive to “find, preserve and provide public access to moving images made in, or about Yorkshire and the North East of England”.