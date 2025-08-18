'I helped make Bradford the City of Culture - but it's another Yorkshire city that is my hidden gem'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

Something to do with Wetherby. I have no idea why we went there – we lived in Bradford, and my mum was a single parent – but I do recall that it was a lovely day out.

But so too were trips to Bridlington and many days spent more locally in the then Science and Media Museum, which had the advantage of having free entry.

Phil Hargreaves grew up in Bradford, lives near Wakefield and loves Hull

I remember that I loved having a go on the teleprompter machine, which made it feel as if you were reading the news, and a ‘magic carpet’ effect, where you could actually see yourself in flight.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Hull – because it is so surprising. I’m a runner, and I try to set myself off in a different direction whenever and wherever I can, and I’ve found myself ending up in some amazing locations, with brilliant architecture to look at.

There’s no goal to get anywhere in particular, but at the end of it, you’ve seen places that you never knew existed – beautifully-kept parks and open spaces, the lot.

Phil has some great memories at Cow and Calf rocks

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

A good long run, on a trail where I’ve never been before, some time spent in an arcade at the seaside, where I would win an extraordinary amount of money (while forgetting how much more I had to spend to win it) and then a nice meal somewhere, replacing all the good I’ve done to my body from the run earlier in the day.

Do you have a favourite walk – or view?

The Cow and Calf rocks, where I spent so many happy times as a kid – and there were one or two evenings with my mates up there when I was in my teens that are probably left without further explanation.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

The Brownlee brothers, who have raised the profile of running to incredible heights. They are both superb athletes. I’ve passed them both at various times, as they were out on the towpath of the Leeds Liverpool Canal, and they both look like great lads.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

It’s going to be a bit of a dinner party, since I’d love to invite Mel B, Sir Michael Palin, Dame Judi Dench, and quite a few more along. All for differing reasons – there must be some great showbusiness gossip to be had from that line-up?

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem,’ what would it be?

It’s a toss-up between Hull, and the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.

Hull because it’s at the end of the line, but it cries out for exploration, and has so many stories to tell – not least in its being where reform and social justice were born and nurtured, and, in the Park (which I first discovered when I was at Bretton Hall) you can walk in, take a turn, and find yourself completely alone, in an unfamiliar spot, and with some of the greatest works of art in the UK right there in front of you. Spectacular.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

The Piece Hall, in Halifax. Grand. Monumental. Imposing, vast and amazing – and the perfect place to host a very memorable party.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

It’s the sort of place where a neighbour will come out to cut his or her own lawn and hedges, notice that the neighbour’s grass needs doing as well, and just gets on and does it, just to be helpful. It’s consideration, sharing and caring, down to earth and with a little bit of grit.

And, with all our cities (no exception) you can be in the midst of a throng of people in their centres, and then out into the most glorious countryside within about 20 minutes.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

I’ve always enjoyed rugby – both League and Union, from the Bradford Bulls when I was younger to the Hull teams of today, but I’m afraid that I don’t get the time that I’d really like to get down and be there physically. I should make much more of an effort.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Viva Cuba, in Kirkstall in Leeds. Their tapas are just beyond wonderful.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

There’s so much more diversity in everything – in the food, the culture, you name it. There’s a vibe, an energy, and I really do believe that our local mayors are doing everything to represent Yorkshire and to give it a far higher profile.

We have a long way to go, but the voice of the region is being heard much more loudly that hitherto.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

There are so many, and from a lot of backgrounds.

William Wilberforce, who kick-started the road to social justice, Amy Johnson for demonstrating to other young women that they were equal (and more) to men and that they had opportunities to grasp, to the heroes who started giving free school meals to youngsters in Bradford.

To everyone, in fact, who put the wheels of change and progress into motion. They were the people who first threw the stones into the middle of the pond, and who saw the ripples going outwards.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

It’s certainly taught me to always be asking questions, and I hope that I have, in some small way, been able to get some people into the places where they will do their best, and to achieve.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

Anything by those remarkable Bronte sisters, because of their wild and unfettered imaginations. They were kicking over traces, and they were wildly innovative before their time.

And, from a totally different world, Kimberley Walsh, from Girls Aloud, who empowered so many young people in her own time. I wonder what it would be like if those sisters and Kimberley could meet, and exchange views. Now there would be an interesting encounter!

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, it would be?

Haworth. For its cobbled streets, sense of community and proximity to the moors. The history, the atmosphere. Proper Yorkshire, at its impeccable best.