'I think I've discovered the "real" Robin Hood - and he was an outlaw born in Yorkshire'

Now Pile, who writes under the pen-name Robert Chasterlaine, has published a book exploring just that and he will be appearing at Knaresborough Feva Festival next month to share what he has found.

Robin Hood is perhaps the most famous outlaw and Englishman in history, known around the world, and set to feature in forthcoming film and TV productions starring the likes of Jodie Comer, Hugh Jackman and Sean Bean.

For centuries, his name has been synonymous with Sherwood Forest, but Barnsdale Forest, woodland in the Doncaster and Wakefield area, is also said to have been one of Robin Hood’s chief haunts.

Amateur historian Jonathan Pile who writes under the pen-name Robert Chasterlaine.

The question of who the legendary heroic outlaw might have been, and when he might have lived, has been the subject of much debate, with academics poring over historic records, as well as folklore ballads and tales for clues to Robin Hood’s real identity.

In his new book, Chasterlaine sets out the case that he was actually born in the Knaresborough district in a hamlet called Loxley in 1172. He says: “A Yeoman landowner called Robert son of Ukeman, was the Senechal or steward of Plumpton Manor when he was dispossessed of his land by King John’s henchman Brian De Lisle in 1215 for his support for Magna Carta and made an outlaw.

"Robin Hood was a devoted follower of the French saint Mary Magdalene, and Robert Son of Ukeman had a cousin who literally owed his life to the Saint, on whose feast day he was saved from the scaffold in 1184, after rescuing his beloved from the forced marriage by the Sheriff of Yorkshire, that mirrors the Robin Hood tale of Alan a Dale…

"A key piece of evidence is Robin Hood’s carved thirteenth century gravestone at Kirklees Priory in 1247 which carries the name William of Goldsborough who was also Robert son of Ukeman’s brother in law, and whose family crest appears in the cross on the graveslab.”

"Not only did Robert son of Ukeman give to the Church and to the poor,” Chasterlaine continues, “he donated to Fountains Abbey (home of Friar Tuck) at Ripley, where he owned land and he was a friend of Knaresborough based hermit Saint Robert who amazingly influenced evil King John in Knaresborough in 1210 at Knaresborough Castle to set up a Royal charitable pauper tradition - Maundy Money, and act of charity still carried out by King Charles today.”

- Robert Chasterlaine’s book – The Robin Hood Code - the World's Greatest Outlaw finally unmasked – is available at therobinhoodcode.com