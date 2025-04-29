'I thought this was the best view in Yorkshire - but Alf Wright told me I was wrong'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

As a very young boy, I remember walking across the fields with my father from our house in Minskip, near Boroughbridge, across the River Tutt and over the old Easingwold-Boroughbridge-Knaresborough railway line, then operational, to the Crown Inn at Roecliffe. That happy memory has given me a lifelong love of rivers, railways and pubs.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Sunset over purple heather in bloom at Little Blakey Howe, on Blakey Ridge in the heart of the North York Moors National park.

There are so many candidates, but I would have to choose Whitby and Sandsend. There are few places in the UK as atmospheric as Whitby, with its magnificent abbey standing tall and proud on the wind and rain-lashed Yorkshire coastline, while our family has spent many happy holidays at Sandsend, a picture-postcard village which resolutely refuses to change.

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend out in Yorkshire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A comprehensive win for York City at the LNER stadium and a top indie gig at the Irish Centre Social Club in Leeds on the Saturday and a trip to the seaside with my family on the Sunday, ending with fish and chips at the Magpie Café in Whitby.

Do you have a favourite view?

Looking across over Gormire Lake, one of only four natural lakes in Yorkshire.

I have always loved the panoramic view at the top of Blakey Ridge, travelling across the North Yorkshire Moors National Park from Hutton-le-Hole to Whitby.

But when I, as a young reporter, interviewed Alf Wight (aka James Herriot), he told me nothing could beat the magnificent outlook from the top of Sutton Bank across the Vale of York with the glacial Lake Gormire down below.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would have to be Jonny Bairstow. As a journalist, I covered the funeral of Jonny’s father David and I will never forget the tragic sight of eight-year-old-Jonny following his father’s coffin in church, with a little teddy bear in his hands. The way Jonny has fought back from this tragedy, looked after his family and become a world-class cricketer is nothing short of remarkable.

Robert Beaumont

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

Berwick Kaler. Berwick has given our family so much joy with his wonderful pantomimes, year after year, at York Theatre Royal. He is also tremendous company.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’?

Sunny Bank Mills, an old textile mill in Farsley, which has been transformed into an amazing business, retail, community and cultural hub by two inspirational cousins, William and John Gaunt. An astonishing achievement, rivalling the iconic Salt’s Mill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could own something in Yorkshire a day, what would it be?

I would like to own the Barbican in York for a day and organise a star-studded, Glastonbury-esque line-up, including James, Pulp, the Jesus and Mary Chain and Bruce Springsteen, with Bob Dylan headlining.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Its variety. North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire and South Yorkshire couldn’t be more different in so many ways, but they are united in their pride and their passion for Yorkshire as a whole.

Do you follow sport in the county, and if so, what?

Passionately. I have been a York City fan for over 50 years and I am often reminded of a line in the film Notes From A Scandal when Judi Dench’s character said of her father: “He was a Charlton Athletic fan all his life. Never seemed to give him any pleasure.” I also follow Yorkshire County Cricket Club and am very relieved the club appears to have recovered for its recent self-inflicted wounds.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I be greedy and name two? The Alice Hawthorne at Nun Monkton is consistently excellent and beautifully run by John and Claire Topham, while the Owl at Hawnby, near Helmsley, has recovered from a challenging time to become one of the finest inns in Yorkshire.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

I love the Bowe and Co delicatessen in Boroughbridge. Not only is the wide variety of homemade food excellent, but owners Liz and Adrian are always so friendly, while Stephen, the hard-working chef at the back of the deli, makes the finest sausage sandwiches in North Yorkshire.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

A difficult question. Places like Leeds have improved beyond recognition since my youth, when a visit to the city centre, or even worse, Elland Road, was fraught with danger. But it’s sad to see a city like Ripon, so vibrant in the 1960s, struggle and even a cursory visit to neglected parts of places like Scarborough and Bradford can be depressing.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jarvis Cocker. I will never forget when I first heard Pulp’s Common People on Top of the Pops and realised that contemporary popular music did have a sustainable future, despite the dross that engulfed it in the 1980s. Jarvis is very funny, very bright and very honest – a combination of qualities that are all too rare in rock stars.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Definitely. I have worked in the county almost all of my adult life. My second book, The Railway King, tells the story of George Hudson, one of the greatest Yorkshiremen of all time and the founding genius behind of the creation of the UK’s modern railway network.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?