'I try to give what I can,' says Yorkshire cricketer Adil Rashid as he's awarded MBE

Yorkshire cricketer Adil Rashid’s endeavours have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.
Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen
Published 17th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST

Mr Rashid, 35, has been made an MBE for services to cricket.

Leg-spinner Mr Rashid has sought to give back to his sport via the Adil Rashid Cricket Centre in his home city of Bradford.

Mr Rashid, who has 220 limited-overs caps for England and was part of the 2019 World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup-winning teams, said: “I am so grateful for the things I have and I know some people don’t have as much as me, so I try to give what I can.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 15/06/2023 - Cricket - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Yorkshire CCC and England cricketer Adil Rashid pictured at Headingley Stadium as he is set to be named in the King's Birthday Honours list.
Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 15/06/2023 - Cricket - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Yorkshire CCC and England cricketer Adil Rashid pictured at Headingley Stadium as he is set to be named in the King's Birthday Honours list.

“I’ve set up the Adil Rashid Cricket Centre in Bradford, that’s open now and I want to see Asian cricketers coming through there, but it’s a place where people can be day to day as well. It’s for cricket and for the community.”

Mr Rashid hopes to inspire other players from an Asian background to follow in his footsteps, during a turbulent period for the sport in England. A Cricket Discipline Commission panel found six former Yorkshire players had used racist or discriminatory language towards Mr Rashid’s former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq. “I try (to be a positive role model). It’s been a tricky few years for cricket, ups and down, but things don’t always sail smoothly,” he added.

“We all have the responsibility to do our best on and off the field. Through playing cricket we are showing other people from these parts of England that they can make it to the top.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

