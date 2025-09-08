'I was born in South Yorkshire - but I'm now firmly a North Yorkshire girl at heart'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

I grew up in Silkstone, near Barnsley, and one of my fondest memories was the once-a-year day trips to the coast organised by the village WMC (Working Men’s Club). There were up to 12 coaches booked to take everyone. Another memory is of being part of Silkstone Brass Band, where I played the cornet. On Remembrance Sunday we would march through the village to the War Memorial.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

Staff and volunteers at Helmsley Walled Garden, which is set in the North York Moors National Park. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Although originally from South Yorkshire, I feel I am a North Yorkshire girl at heart. From the East Coast, inland over the North York Moors and onto the Dales, it is difficult to choose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or, when I travel to Co-op Wholesale’s Head Office in Scunthorpe, the journey over the Yorkshire Wolds must be one of the best drives to work.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

My perfect day would be to have an early start, drive to Rievaulx Abbey for breakfast, drop into the next valley for Byland Abbey, call in at Helmsley, meandering around all the small independent shops and visit Helmsley Walled Garden where I am a trustee, a delight any season of the year.

Valerie Aston feels like she is a North Yorkshire girl at heart

Head home later, enjoying the welcoming view of the North Sea as I arrive back in Scarborough.

Do you have a favourite walk?

One of my very favourite views is from Bolton Castle, near Leyburn. From Bolton Castle, the view of Wensleydale is characterised by a sweeping expanse of a picturesque valley of rolling hills, the patchwork of lush green fields, traditional dry-stone walls criss-crossing, with the imposing Penhill landmark visible to the east. It takes your breath away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

I would love to invite Dame Judi Dench to afternoon tea at Betty’s (any one of them) She would be so interesting to talk to, from Shakespeare, to her love of trees, to being part of the Bond movies. We could be there a while.

If you had to name your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’, what would it be?

Helmsley Walled Garden. I am a little biased, but this truly is a hidden gem, a beautiful garden and charity, run by volunteers based on therapeutic gardening, and a delight to anyone who visits. And the Vine House Café serves delicious food too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you could choose somewhere in Yorkshire to own for a day, what would it be?

I love a country house, and we have so many on our doorstep, Castle Howard, Harewood House, Scampston, Sledmere, Duncombe Park, Burton Agnes to name a few close by to me.

I would love to live and work on a country estate, be part of the ‘family’, understand the history and the complexity of running such a property today.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

Its beauty and diversity. And the warmth and friendliness of the Yorkshire people.

Do you have a favourite restaurant, or pub?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Abbey Inn at Byland Abbey. The food there is amazing, Tommy Banks has created something very special, enjoyed in a wonderful setting adjacent to the historic ruins of Byland Abbey.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Other than our own Proudfoot Supermarkets, I love to call into Fodder whenever I get the chance. Based at the Yorkshire Show Ground in Harrogate, they work 100% with Yorkshire producers and farmers to bring the best of the county. And the food in their café/restaurant is amazing.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

The decline of industry and manufacturing is a real shame. Yorkshire and the UK were world renowned for the quality of products produced. It is sad to see some amazing building now standing dormant, a sign of a social history lost. But diversification has been embraced and should be celebrated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you had to change one thing in, or about Yorkshire, what would that be?

Access, the A64 upgrade would certainly support business and tourism access the East Coast more easily. But as a county, we have a recognised pride and brand the envy of the UK.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

I admire the entrepreneurial spirit of business building in Yorkshire. Nisa Retail Limited (now Co-op Wholesale) started in 1978 in Bawtry, with 30 members.

It now has over 4000 stores with a turnover of £1.4billion per year. Being in Scarborough, the family owned and run Boyes Stores, who now have 82 stores across the country and counting, and McCain have a huge manufacturing facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But there are so many family-owned businesses, producers, farmers all of whom I admire for their bravery, grit and determination.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

One of our supermarket’s unique selling points, is proudly stocking and supporting Yorkshire producers and farmers.

Working with Deliciously Yorkshire, they are a valuable resource for information and new and unique suppliers. I am honoured to be part of the Deliciously Yorkshire judging process, which highlights the quality of the food industry in our wonderful county.

Name your favourite Yorkshire book/author/artist/CD/performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Walton, cellist, creator and artistic director of the North York Moors Chamber Music Festival, a magical two weeklong festival held annually every August.

If a stranger to Yorkshire only had time to visit one place, where should it be?