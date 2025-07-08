'I went on a week's canal holiday - and then spent nearly 40 years with my own narrowboat captured by the magic of the waterways'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then, suitably refreshed, I'd pick up my notebook and return to the fray once more. Or at least that's what I thought. But truth be told I was captured hook, line and sinker, by the magic of the waterways.

On the face of it there was nothing glamorous about our maiden voyage in the spring of 1987 – from West Stockwith at the junction of the Chesterfield Canal with the River Trent. It started rather disastrously with the gearbox going on the blink as myself, my wife Janice and our two young sons Nick and Tom set forth upstream in our hire boat Maud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was nothing wrong with the gearbox going forward. No, stopping Maud was the problem. There was only one way to slow down our 40ft lump of steel. It sounds rather hair raising now. It was simply down to Janice and the kids grabbing the ropes and leaping for the bank come what may.

Martyn Sharpe on Gabbit, his beloved boat.

Neither me, my wife or the kids sensed the danger. We were already hooked by then. It had only taken a day or two, but it had already dawned on us that the world was a better place at four mph. The week-long trip along the River Witham to Boston was a revelation. The views were nothing special. It was struggle to see the countryside as we glided by beneath the high flood-banks. And Boston itself isn't the prettiest town in Lincolnshire. But none of that mattered. The kids saw it as a great adventure, and come to that so did we.

On the way home we all agreed on one thing. We needed a narrowboat of our own. Being a typical thrifty Yorkshire lad I announced we'd save up. But as it turned out my good intentions counted for nothing. A week later we attended a canal festival at Ashton-under-Lyne, and bought Gabbit there and then for £5,900.

The four berth boat – 40ft long and nine-years-old – was a mess. She desperately needed a makeover, and gradually bit by bit that's what she got. New engine, new paintwork, new gearbox, new beds, new everything. A veteran of the waterways told me: "Don't you know....boat stands for bring out another thousand.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last 38 years have been filled with happiness mixed in with the odd moment or two of drama. We still have nightmares about the night the boat was almost swept away by a raging torrent on the River Derwent at Barmby not far from Selby. We woke at midnight to find a computer glitch had opened the sluices on the barrage lock causing the river to drain away. Ornaments were crashing from the shelves as we came to. The boat was leaning acutely on its side as thousands of gallons of water poured unchecked from the river.

Martyn has said goodbye to the canal boat after years of fond memories.

We jumped from the boat in our night-clothes fearing the ropes holding the boat to the pontoon on the bank were twanging and about to snap. Fortunately, we were able to wake the lock-keeper – who was in bed at home – and he quickly raced to the scene to shut the sluices manually.

There have been other memorable moments too. There was the time Nick, aged 10 at the time, fell from the deck into the water as we pottered along the Aylesbury Arm of the Grand Union Canal. Janice, acting instinctively like a good mother, jumped in after Nick. Then I went in after the pair of them, leaving poor Tom, then aged eight, in charge of the good ship Gabbit as she sailed away down the canal.

There was the time we ran aground, and got stuck in the middle of Great Ouse at a lonely spot in the Fens. Yours truly jumped in the river hoping to free the boat. Inevitably, that didn't work, and it ended with our would-be hero soaking wet tramping along the towpath for two miles to raise a rescue party at a local boat club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our expeditions along the River Thames were always special travelling all the way from Lechlade – where the waterway becomes navigable – to the heart of London. The tidal flow – close to Tower Bridge – is something to behold. Sometimes the tide fluctuates 30 ft, and one famous occasion we were caught out . The tidal surge was so powerful we simply stopped moving forwards. Battling against the current with the engine close to over-heating we remained stationery for half an hour close to Fulham’s football ground at Craven Cottage. Then, thankfully, the tidal water eased and we sailed on towards Tower Bridge.

Over the years we explored the entire canal system journeying from Bath and Basingstoke in the south to Lancaster and Ripon in the north. Everything changed in 2012. Our daughter-in-law Amy gave birth to premature twins in Edinburgh and we decided to take Gabbit north of the border to be close at hand. There’s no waterway linking England and Scotland so we took Gabbit as far north as we could before we found a haulier willing to carry the boat from Garstang to Grangemouth.

We spent eight happy years watching the twins grow. The boating was an added bonus. Every summer was spent moored in the heart of Edinburgh close to the Castle and just a short walk away from the festival venues. Tourists pay hundreds of pounds for a hotel room during the festival season. We moored in the the heart of the city free of charge.